Disney Dreamlight Valley September 28 Hotfix patch notes: Error #201 solve, bug fixes, more

A new hotfix is here for Disney Dreamlight Valley, bringing a fix to countless bugs and the tricky Game Initialization Error #201. Here’s everything in the September 28 Disney Dreamlight Valley Hotfix.

Despite being able to play for just over a year now, Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in its early access stage, meaning bugs and glitches are to be expected. Accompanying that are the multiple updates, to help squash those bugs and make players’ experiences smoother.

Now, as of September 28, 2023, a brand new Hotfix has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, introducing some handy bug fixes and glitches many may be experiencing. Here’s everything in the Disney Dreamlight Valley September 28 Hotfix.

What’s new in the September 28 Hotfix?

Disney / Gameloft

The main element being fixed in the September 28 Hotfix is the infamous Game Initialization Error #201, which stopped players from purchasing the Haunted Mansions House Styles set. Now, that has been fixed and players will be able to enjoy their new spooky home.

Aside from that, there are multiple bug fixes to help your game run a little smoother.

Disney Dreamlight Valley September 28 Hotfix patch notes

You can find the full patch notes for the Hotfix below.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue which would trigger Game Initialization Error #201 if the game is closed and reopened with either of the Haunted Mansion House Styles set on the main player house. Please note: You are now able to equip the Haunted Mansion House Styles to your heart’s content!

Fixed an issue which caused increased lag within the Beauty and the Beast Realm.

In order to reduce crash instances, we have temporarily capped Xbox Series S and X platforms at 30fps. We are actively investigating further improvements to benefit these platforms and will keep you updated on these developments.

Fixed a crash that occurred when opening the Map menu.

Fixed an issue in which the entrance to the Beach House House Style was flipped 90 degrees.

Fixed an issue in which several Haunted Holiday Star Path items could be purchased from Scrooge McDuck’s Store for 1 Star Coin.

Fixed an issue which caused the individual tool skins in the Skeletal Tool Set to appear with placeholder names.

Fixed an issue in which some unowned tool skins in the Wardrobe menu display placeholder names.

“Miracles Take Time” quest: Fixed an issue in which the Pumpkin House does not appear in the Forgotten Lands, blocking quest progress.

“The Heart of Dreamlight Valley” quest: Implemented a workaround which should add the missing water to the inventories of affected players. We are continuing to investigate this issue for a fix to the core of the issue.

“The Best Mystery Solver in Dreamlight Valley” quest: Fixed an issue in which the note from the board that players need to examine is unreachable.

Increased resolution of reward previews in the Haunted Holiday Star Path.

Adjusted the eye color of one of Ursula’s eels.

Adjusted names of multiple quests.

Adjusted Beauty and the Beast Realm unlock text.

Updated newsfeed preview image and banner for Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle.

Various additional bug fixes, localization fixes, and stability improvements.

