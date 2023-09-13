Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete A Prince in Disguise quest

To unlock Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley you need to complete A Prince in Disguise. So, here’s exactly how to do that.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with a variety of quests to complete, which is part of the game’s charm. However, those quests can often get a little tricky, especially when they involve riddles, puzzles, crafting, or all of those challenges.

This is the case for A Prince in Disguise, the quest you need to complete if you want to unlock both Belle and Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley. So, to help you fill out your Valley with these highly anticipated characters, here’s how to complete A Prince in Disguise.

How to complete A Prince in Disguise to unlock Belle and Beast

Disney / Gameloft

Follow Lumiere’s clues to find the Key Pieces

Once you’ve completed Into The West Wing, Beast will speak to you about giving back to Belle and apologizing. He’ll tell you of an Enchanted Mirror that you need to find the key for:

The clues are:

Hidden in a hot place.

Hidden in a place where silence roars

Hidden in a thorny place

The first clue can be found in the fireplace in the library, but it’s not entirely obvious. So, use your watering can on the fire and the key will appear.

The second clue is found on the statue of the lion you see when walking out of the room Beast is in. Break it open with your pickaxe and get the key.

The last clue is in the middle of the maze in the garden. Head out there and dig up the shiny mound to find the last key.

Collect the Enchanted Mirror

Once Beast has fixed the key, he’ll ask you to collect the Enchanted Mirror, which is in the chest behind him.

Give him the mirror and he’ll lovingly watch Belle until he has an idea for a gift.

Create the Book Kit

To make the Book Kit, you’ll need these ingredients:

20 Fiber

3 Purple Falling Penstemon

1 Empty Vial

1 Feather from a villager

The only ingredient that’s not usually aquirable is the Feather. Naturally, you’ll want to ask a character with feathers. We chose Scrooge McDuck.

Then, craft your Book Kit at the nearest crafting station and return to the Realm to speak to Beast.

Find the Beast’s Grooming Kit

Beast explains the gift is not enough, and that he want’s to look great for Belle, so you need to find these items for him:

Beast’s Brush

Princely Cologne

Princely Shampoo

Thankfully, they’re all in his room so you don’t need to look too hard. Nevertheless, you’ll find the Brush by the main door of the room, the Shampoo by the bath, and the Cologne right next to the pile of books.

Then, chat with Beast and watch his apology. They’ll make up and ask you to place Beast’s castle in your Valley. Do this, and Belle and Beast are prominent characters.

So, there you have it, that’s how to complete A Prince in Disguise in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While looking for Scrooge or Donald, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

