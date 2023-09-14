Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Complete Book Hunt

One of Belle’s quests sends Disney Dreamlight Valley players on the search for Merlin’s missing library books. Here’s how to complete Book Hunt.

Once Belle has returned to the Valley, Disney Dreamlight Valley players will have a variety of tasks to complete to make her feel welcome. Unsurprisingly, the bookworm Belle will want lots to read, and Merlin’s library seems the perfect place for her to find books.

Unfortunately, Merlin is no longer allowing others to borrow books as a result of some villagers who have failed to follow the library’s rules. To change his mind and help Belle, you’ll need to track down some missing books.

Here’s how to complete Book Hunt in in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find the missing books for Book Hunt

There are four missing books to find to complete the Book Hunt Quest. These were borrowed by Goofy, Mirabel, Remy, and Scrooge McDuck, so you’ll need to speak to them.

While Goofy will simply hand you the book Bear in Mind, you’ll need to find the rest.

Mirabel left Crafty Creatures by a bench near the Well in the Plaza.

To find Remy’s Extraordinary RATventures, you’ll need to fish near Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

The final book, Scrooge’s Coin Pool Theory, is also on Dazzle Beach. Head from Goofy’s Stall towards Peaceful Meadow and you’ll be able to dig it up.

Once you have all the books, bring them to Belle and follow her. She’ll return them to Merlin, who makes her an honorary librarian.

Where to place the Books for Book Hunt in Dreamlight Valley

Belle has one more task for you before the Book Hunt is over. The Library is a mess, so she’ll ask you to help organize the books by picking the following dialogue options:

Crafty Creatures goes under Wandless Arts and Crafts

Coin Pool Theory goes under Monetary Physics and Swim Strokes

Cursed Negotiations: Making Better Devious Deals goes under Magical Contract Law.

Once you’ve done all that, you’ll have completed Belle’s Book Hunt quest.

