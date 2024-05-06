Disney Dreamlight Valley players slam Daisy’s house design

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Thrills & Frills update has welcomed the beloved Daisy Duck, along with her Touch of Magic Boutique – but many players wish her home had a different design.

With every new character added to Disney Dreamlight Valley, an adorable new home comes along to help players create the best towns, theme parks, or designs out there. Many players have already added Woody’s carousel to their theme park designs, or strategically placed Anna and Kristoff’s ice palace in the Frosted Heights.

With the addition of Daisy Duck, many players were thrilled to add her home to their growing roster of Mickey Mouse-themed buildings. After all, we already have Minnie, Goofy, and Mickey’s homes, all with similar designs.

However, her home doesn’t quite fit the designs of its Mickey Mouse & Friends counterparts and takes on a more cartoon style instead.

Disney / Gameloft Daisy’s home feels completely different from other home designs.

As such, many players have taken to the Disney Dreamlight Valley Reddit to express their frustrations, with hundreds slamming the fact that “style consistency went out the tiny cartoon window.” Others were quick to share their confusion regarding the changes, with some commenting that “her house just stands out and looks so different amongst her neighbors.”

While it certainly looks different, it’s important to note that the community sentiment wasn’t all bad, with some arguing that her home compliments Minnie’s, inspiring players to create a space for the best friends.

It’s certainly odd that Gameloft would intentionally design Daisy’s home to be so different from her counterparts. If all the homes were designed that way, it could create an adorable aesthetic, but the lack of consistency has certainly confused the community.