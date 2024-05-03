How to make Maguro Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Recipe & ingredients

Looking to cook up a Sushi treat in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Well, here’s how to make the delicious Maguro Sushi in this adorable cozy game.

Cooking is a key aspect of Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s needed for a variety of quests, allows you to move faster, and is often a character’s favorite gift, meaning you can increase your friendship with ease, unlocking even more quests and rewards.

However, the adorable cozy game doesn’t give you the ingredients for its recipes, meaning you’ll need to experiment or check out the recipe online before wasting resources. The Maguro Sushi recipe is no different, so we’ve got exactly how to make it right here.

Maguro Sushi recipe & ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To cook up some Maguro Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Tuna

Rice

Seaweed

Ginger

Tuna can be fished in the Glade of Trust or the Forgotten Lands. Look out for white ripples and aim for them, you should get a Tuna in no time.

Rice can either be brought or grown. You’ll be able to find both from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. We recommend growing it as the seed is much cheaper than the crop, but it does take 50 minutes to grow, so if you’re in a rush, it’s best to buy instead.

Seaweed can be found by fishing in spots outside of ripples on Dazzle Beach. Alternatively, you can get it from Moana’s fishing boat, but there’s only a chance to grab it from there. We recommend fishing for a guaranteed reward.

Ginger is located in the Forgotten Lands and appears as green stalks growing out of the ground. Head to the biome and look for these dotted around the floor.

Once you have all the ingredients, head to a cooking pot with one coal and add the Tuna, Rice, Seaweed, and Ginger to the pot. With that, the Maguro Sushi will be made.

