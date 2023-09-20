Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Odds and Ends quest

Looking to complete the Disney Dreamlight Valley main quest once and for all? Well, here’s how to complete Odds and Ends in this cozy game.

Added into Disney Dreamlight Valley in The Forgotten update, the game’s final quest takes players on a journey to find a darker version of themselves, helping them uncover some tricky thoughts and feelings, all while trying to save Dreamlight Valley from the ever-spreading Forgetting.

The final quest in the game is the Odds and Ends quest, which, once completed will roll the credits. So, here’s how to complete the Odds and Ends quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to complete the Odds and Ends quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Speak to the Forgotten

Once you’ve completed The Remembered questline, you’ll be prompted to speak to the Forgotten. Chat with them and ask them how they’re doing. They’ll tell you they need some time to process but will be ready to explore the Village soon.

After this, she’ll give you the Orb of Remembrance, which in turn you’ll need to place down.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Place down the Orb of Remembrance

Unless you’ve moved the pillar, you’ll need to head to the Forgotten Lands and transfer the Orb of Remembrance to the empty pillar.

Article continues after ad

Then, all you need to do is speak to Merlin and he’ll tell you of all the elements to come, from new Realms, Characters, and islands with their own secrets, hinting towards the upcoming multiplayer aspect.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s how to complete the Odds and Ends quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While heading to the Forgotten Lands, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

Article continues after ad

How to complete Into the West Wing | How to complete A Prince in Disguise quest | How to unlock Belle & Beast | How to Complete Book Hunt | All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times