Wondering how you can change the time of day in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Here’s what you need to know about how to make it day or night in the Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has become one of the most beloved cozy games on the market thanks to the array of popular Disney and Pixar characters you can spend time with. As you make progress in the game you’ll be able to take on quests, cook tasty recipes, and even decorate your home.

Like a lot of life-sims, Disney Dreamlight Valley runs on a clock, and the in-game timer reflects real-life time. Unfortunately for some, this may mean you can only see your Valley in the sunshine for a couple of hours a day but there is a way to change the time of day manually so you can soak up the sun for longer.

So, here’s exactly how you can change the time of day in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Gameloft You can change the time of day manually in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to change the time of day in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can manually change the time of day in the game by following the steps below:

Open the Main Menu Navigate to the Settings tab where you’ll find the ‘Offset Time of Day‘ slider Move the Slider back and forth to adjust the in-game time of day. If you want to set the time back to match your current local time, just make sure the Slider is on the default (+0) option. Once you’ve changed the settings and exited the menu, the new time of day will be reflected in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

It’s important to note that your villager’s sleep schedules will still remain the same if you offset the time of day, as they will always stick to your local time but if you need to look at things in a brighter light or you want to take a relaxing evening stroll through the Valley, having the offset option is still handy regardless.

