Disney Dreamlight Valley finally adding dressable mannequins in Update 5

Disney Dreamlight Valley will finally add dressable mannequins with Update 5, allowing players to show off their favorite outfits and accessories all in one place.

The fifth update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is rapidly approaching and, while we don’t yet know the release date, the DDV Twitter has been constantly teasing new features coming to the game, with the most recent being the announcement of umbrellas.

Now, in another Tweet, Disney Dreamlight Valley has teased a brand new furniture item, allowing players the chance to display their favorite outfits and clothing creations.

Announced through the Disney Dreamlight Twitter, Gameloft gave fans a first look at the mannequin item that will soon be arriving in Update 5, explaining that players can “use it to showcase and wear your favorite fits” rather than having to choose between one set at a time.

Naturally, fans were thrilled with the announcement, with many already planning their outfits and what they will put on the mannequins.

One fan commented, “Yes! I need these for all the cool ‘wigs’ I’ve been buying from Scrooge’s lately,” highlighting the fact you can dress these items up from head to toe.

Another player speculated how many will be using the new addition, explaining how they “can absolutely see people dressing mannequins up as shop/stall owners or having them set up next to the mine or other areas to quickly change to match what they are doing.”

It seems like many players will soon have the chance to create their own version of Scrooge McDuck’s shop, or their very own walk-in wardrobe upon the release of Update 5.

To keep up to date with when the update will release as well as what else is coming soon, take a look at our Disney Dreamlight Valley update hub or check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley page for more.