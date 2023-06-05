Disney Dreamlight Valley announces Wonder of Pixar Star Path

Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced the Wonder of Pixar as the game’s next Star Path.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Star Paths work similarly to Battle Passes by granting players limited-time items from completing duties. The sandbox title offers a Standard and Premium Star Path – the latter costs Moonstones in exchange for fast-forwarding through missions.

Recently, Dreamlight Valley launched the Disney Parks Star Path to celebrate 100 years of the company. The Star Path featured furniture like a Dreamlight Figment Topiary and a Ranger Donald costume.

Now, the game has unveiled a Pixar-themed Star Path to release alongside Dreamlight Valley’s fifth major update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path focuses on Pixar

Disney / Gameloft

On Twitter, Disney Dreamlight Valley revealed the Wonder of Pixar Star Path. The Disney/Pixar-themed title attached an image of upcoming items like a Turning Red onesie and a Finding Nemo fish tank. DDV also teased a blue space suit for Buzz Lightyear and Inside Out-inspired furniture.

The release date for the Pixar Star Path remains unknown, but it will likely launch at the same time as Update 5. The upcoming content expansion – known as The Remembering – releases on an undetermined date sometime in early June 2023.

Previously, Dreamlight Valley hinted at the Cinderella Fairy Godmother’s arrival in Update 5. After noticing the pumpkin house in the Forgotten Lands, some players speculated she could become a villager. Scrooge McDuck’s Store has also frequently sold Cinderella-themed items.

Other than the Fairy Godmother, Dreamlight Valley has teased other upcoming features in Update 5. For example, DDV revealed customizable furniture and an umbrella feature for players stuck in the rain. Additionally, dressable mannequins will appear in the next update.

Before Update 5 launches, DDV players can keep enjoying the Pride of the Valley update. The expansion added Simba and Nala as villagers and a Lion King-themed Realm and recipes.