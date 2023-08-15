When does Diablo 4 Season 1 end? Season of the Malignant conclusion in sight

Diablo 4’s first season has been a divisive one and while many players are still chipping away, some have their eyes on the horizon. Here’s what we know about the end of Diablo 4 Season 1.

Season of the Malignant has been live since July 20 and it’s had some ups and downs. The accompanying Patch 1.1.0 received a lot of backlash from Diablo 4 players but efforts to repair it from Blizzard have stanched the bleeding somewhat.

Article continues after ad

The seasonal content has players contending with Varshan the Consumed who has corrupted sanctuary even further than in the initial campaign. Players can appropriate Malignant Hearts from enemies for huge powerups and take the fight to Varshan.

The accompanying Season Journey and battle pass have been keeping most players amused but others have complained that it’s gotten boring. Those folks have their hearts set on a new season but first, this one has to end.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Farm those Malignant Hearts while you can.

When does Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant end?

Diablo 4 Season 1 ends on October 17 almost 12 weeks after its initial launch. This means players still have plenty of time to engage with the seasonal content and finish the battle pass.

You can continue leveling your seasonal characters with the benefits of Malignant Hearts and seasonal gear until this time. Things with them get a little more complex when the season finishes though.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What happens when Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant ends?

Once the season finishes, your seasonal characters will be transported to the Eternal Realm but you won’t get banned for this one. At that point, the characters won’t have access to seasonal content including Malignant Hearts.

Article continues after ad

You’ll no longer have access to the Season Journey or battle pass but you will still be able to use your seasonal character. Blizzard has said they plan to do four seasons a year and with that schedule in mind, the next season should begin in a week or so following October 17.

Blizzard Entertainment Get ready to make a brand new character for Season 2.

The exact date for the next season’s start hasn’t been confirmed by Blizzard yet but we’re sure they’ll have quite the marketing push ahead of launch. We’ll have all the info on that here at Dexerto as it comes to light.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about how and when Diablo 4 Season 1 will end. Given there’s still plenty of time to go, why not check out some of our handy guides to get the most out of what remains of Season of the Malignant?

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4