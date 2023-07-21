Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, price, more

With Diablo 4’s Season 1 update now live, so too is the franchise’s first-ever battle pass. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the battle pass’ 90 tiers, cosmetics, pricing, seasonal challenges, and more.

Veteran Diablo players should be no strangers to seasonal content given the highly praised structure of Diablo 3’s post-launch. Despite that familiarity, Diablo 4’s inclusion of a battle pass is a brand new step in the direction of a more traditional live service model.

Article continues after ad

Developers on the Diablo 4 team have gone to great lengths to assuage the communities fears regarding a pay-to-win model. They’ve assured fans that any paid content is purely cosmetic.

That doesn’t mean that there’s no power to be earned from the battle pass for Season of the Malignant. Far from it in fact. Read on for everything we know about it.

Blizzard Entertainment A preview from Blizzard showing the split between tiers

Diablo 4 Season 1 battle pass price

Diablo 4 has three battle pass options all split into categories. The most obvious one of course being the Free battle pass, which players will automatically begin filling as they complete various challenges throughout the season.

Article continues after ad

The Premium battle pass costs players $10 USD and includes all the rewards of the Free battle pass and some extra Premium rewards on top of that.

The Accelerated battle pass ramps up in price to $25 USD. It includes all the rewards of the Premium battle pass, 20 tier skips, and an exclusive emote only available to those who purchase the Accelerated battle pass.

Season 1 battle pass rewards

Season of the Malignant’s 90-tier battle pass is stacked with rewards for players no matter what category they choose. There are 27 Free and 63 Premium tiers.

Article continues after ad

Now that the Season of the Malignant is live, we’ve compiled a list of every confirmed reward, what battle tier they’re available in, and what classes can use them:

Tiers 1-10:

Tier 1 (Premium): Warded Mustang mount & Coldiron Barding (all classes)

Warded Mustang mount & Coldiron Barding (all classes) Tier 2 (Free): Artisan’s Tunic chest transmog (all classes)

Artisan’s Tunic chest transmog (all classes) Tier 3 (Premium): Coldiron Vessel focus transmog (Sorcerer)

Coldiron Vessel focus transmog (Sorcerer) Tier 4 (Premium) : Heartglow Lantern mount trophy (all classes)

: Heartglow Lantern mount trophy (all classes) Tier 5 (Free): Balanced Sword one-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue)

Balanced Sword one-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue) Tier 6 (Premium): Strength Test emote (Barbarian)

Strength Test emote (Barbarian) Tier 7 (Premium): Coldiron Sagaris one-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid)

Coldiron Sagaris one-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid) Tier 8 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 40 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 40 (all classes) Tier 9 (Premium): Coldiron Aegis shield transmog (Necromancer)

Coldiron Aegis shield transmog (Necromancer) Tier 10 (premium): Coldiron Hauberk chest transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment The first tier is deceptive. If you inspect the tier you will see you are given a mount and barding.

Tiers 11-20:

Tier 11 (Premium): Coldiron Jambiya dagger transmog (Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer)

Coldiron Jambiya dagger transmog (Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer) Tier 12 (Free): Artisan’s Knickers legs transmog (all classes)

Artisan’s Knickers legs transmog (all classes) Tier 13 (Premium): Lurking Title Prefix (all classes)

Lurking Title Prefix (all classes) Tier 14 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 15 (Free): Balanced Axe one-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid)

Balanced Axe one-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid) Tier 16 (Premium): Survivor Title Suffix (all classes)

Survivor Title Suffix (all classes) Tier 17 (Premium: Watch Those Fingers! emote (Druid)

Watch Those Fingers! emote (Druid) Tier 18 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 53 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 53 (all classes) Tier 19 (Premium): Coldiron Shear one-handed scythe transmog (Necromancer)

Coldiron Shear one-handed scythe transmog (Necromancer) Tier 20 (Premium): Coldiron Breeches legs transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment The Balanced Weapons are a series of transmogs on the Free track of the battle pass.

Tiers 21-30:

Tier 21 (Premium): Coldiron Lamina totem transmog (Druid)

Coldiron Lamina totem transmog (Druid) Tier 22 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 56 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 56 (all classes) Tier 23 (Free): Artisan’s Boot feet transmog (all classes)

Artisan’s Boot feet transmog (all classes) Tier 24 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 25 (Free): Balanced Dagger transmog (Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer)

Balanced Dagger transmog (Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer) Tier 26 (Premium): Coldiron Headsman two-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid)

Coldiron Headsman two-handed axe transmog (Barbarian, Druid) Tier 27 (Premium): Karamat’s Bane mount trophy (all classes)

Karamat’s Bane mount trophy (all classes) Tier 28 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 62 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 62 (all classes) Tier 29 (Premium): Cage Puppetry emote (Necromancer)

Cage Puppetry emote (Necromancer) Tier 30 (Premium): Coldiron Bracers arms transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment Coldiron transmogs for weapons make them look particularly fearsome.

Tiers 31-40:

Tier 31 (Premium): Coldiron Recurve bow transmog (Rogue)

Coldiron Recurve bow transmog (Rogue) Tier 32 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 66 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 66 (all classes) Tier 33 (Premium): Coldiron Greaves feet transmog (all classes)

Coldiron Greaves feet transmog (all classes) Tier 34 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 35 (Free): Balanced Mace one-handed club transmog (Barbarian, Druid)

Balanced Mace one-handed club transmog (Barbarian, Druid) Tier 36 (Free): Artisan’s Bracers hands transmog (all classes)

Artisan’s Bracers hands transmog (all classes) Tier 37 (Premium): Dagger Tap emote (Rogue)

Dagger Tap emote (Rogue) Tier 38 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 71 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 71 (all classes) Tier 39 (Premium): Coldiron Bastard Sword two-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Necromancer)

Coldiron Bastard Sword two-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Necromancer) Tier 40 (Premium): Coldiron Casque head transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment Coldiron armor transmogs are just as fearsome as the weapons.

Tiers 41-50:

Tier 41 (Premium): Thoughtful Examination emote (Sorcerer)

Thoughtful Examination emote (Sorcerer) Tier 42 (Free): Balanced Wand transmog (Necromancer, Sorcerer)

Balanced Wand transmog (Necromancer, Sorcerer) Tier 43 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 44 (Premium): I Will End You! emote (Barbarian)

I Will End You! emote (Barbarian) Tier 45 (Free): Banner of the Malignant mount trophy (all classes)

Banner of the Malignant mount trophy (all classes) Tier 46 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 47 (Premium): Talisman of the Cage mount trophy (all classes)

Talisman of the Cage mount trophy (all classes) Tier 48 (Free): 2 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 78 (all classes)

2 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 78 (all classes) Tier 49 (Free): Eldritch Title Prefix (all classes)

Eldritch Title Prefix (all classes) Tier 50 (Premium): Awoken Coldiron Barcers hands transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment Let your freak flag fly with the Banner of the Malignant.

Tiers 51-60

Tier 51 (Premium): Coldiron Estoc one-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue)

Coldiron Estoc one-handed sword transmog (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue) Tier 52 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 80 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 80 (all classes) Tier 53 (Premium): You Will Die! emote (Druid)

You Will Die! emote (Druid) Tier 54 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 55 (Premium): Malignant Censer mount trophy (all classes)

Malignant Censer mount trophy (all classes) Tier 56 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 57 (Premium): Gilded Coldiron Pillar staff transmog (Sorcerer)

Gilded Coldiron Pillar staff transmog (Sorcerer) Tier 58 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 82 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 82 (all classes) Tier 59 (Premium): Malevolent Title Prefix (all classes)

Malevolent Title Prefix (all classes) Tier 60 (Premium): Awoken Coldiron Greaves feet transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment If the tentacles and eyeballs on everything hadn’t given it away yet, something eldritch is going on.

Tiers 61-70

Tier 61 (Premium): Coldiron Simulacra focus transmog (Sorcerer)

Coldiron Simulacra focus transmog (Sorcerer) Tier 62 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 86 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 86 (all classes) Tier 63 (Premium): Worm Title Suffix (all classes)

Worm Title Suffix (all classes) Tier 64 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 65 (Premium): Heartglow Brazier mount trophy (all classes)

Heartglow Brazier mount trophy (all classes) Tier 66 (Premium): Gilded Coldiron Crozier staff transmog (Druid)

Gilded Coldiron Crozier staff transmog (Druid) Tier 67 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 68 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 89 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 89 (all classes) Tier 69 (Premium): I Will Rip Your Soul Apart! emote (Necromancer)

I Will Rip Your Soul Apart! emote (Necromancer) Tier 70 (Premium): Awoken Coldiron Breeches legs transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment If Coldiron weapons weren’t already floating your boat, perhaps their Gilded counterparts will.

Tiers 71-80:

Tier 71 (Premium): Coldiron Maul two-handed hammer transmog (Barbarian, Druid)

Coldiron Maul two-handed hammer transmog (Barbarian, Druid) Tier 72 (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 90 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 90 (all classes) Tier 73 (Premium): Hero Overwhelmed Headstone (all classes)

Hero Overwhelmed Headstone (all classes) Tier 74 (Premium): 60 x Platinum (all classes)

60 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 75 (Premium): Artisan’s Headwrap head transmog (all classes)

Artisan’s Headwrap head transmog (all classes) Tier 76 (Premium): Gilded Coldiron Guillotine two-handed scythe transmog (Necormancer)

Gilded Coldiron Guillotine two-handed scythe transmog (Necormancer) Tier 77: (Free): 1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 90 (all classes)

1 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 90 (all classes) Tier 78 (Free): Monster Title Suffix (all classes)

Monster Title Suffix (all classes) Tier 79 (Premium): Die! emote (Rogue)

Die! emote (Rogue) Tier 80 (Premium): Awoken Coldiron Hauberk chest transmog (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment The Awoken Coldiron armor transmogs are a shinier variety of eldritch horror.

Tiers 81-90

Tier 81 (Premium): Coldiron Cudgel one-handed club transmog (Barbarian Druid)

Coldiron Cudgel one-handed club transmog (Barbarian Druid) Tier 82 (Free): 2 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 97 (all classes)

2 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 97 (all classes) Tier 83 (Premium): Gilded Coldiron Arbalest crossbow transmog (Rogue)

Gilded Coldiron Arbalest crossbow transmog (Rogue) Tier 84 (Premium): 66 x Platinum (all classes)

66 x Platinum (all classes) Tier 85 (Premium): Coldiron Rod wand transmog (Necromancer, Sorcerer)

Coldiron Rod wand transmog (Necromancer, Sorcerer) Tier 86 (Premium): Prepare For Oblivion! emote (Sorcerer)

Prepare For Oblivion! emote (Sorcerer) Tier 87 (Premium): Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe polearm transmog (Barbarian)

Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe polearm transmog (Barbarian) Tier 88 (Free): 3 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 100 (all classes)

3 x Smoldering Ashes, unlocks at level 100 (all classes) Tier 89 (Premium): Awoken Coldiron Casque head transmog (all classes)

Awoken Coldiron Casque head transmog (all classes) Tier 90 (Premium): Awoken Warded Mustang mount & Awoken Coldiron Barding (all classes)

Blizzard Entertainment The final tier of the battle pass is an upgraded version of the mount and

Smoldering Ashes and Season Blessings

Smoldering Ashes are the primary reward throughout the battle pass and are available to every player throughout the season. This seasonal currency can be used to fill various Urns in exchange for powerful upgrades that will speed character progression.

The Urns and their corresponding powers include:

Article continues after ad

The Urn of Aggression – Boosts experience earned from Monster kills

The Urn of Bargaining – Increases Gold earned from sales at vendors

The Urn of Reclamation – Increases amount of crafting materials gained from salvaged gear

The Urn of Prolonging – Boosts duration of all Elixers

The Urn of Malignance – Boosts the rate of Malignant Heart drops

The battle pass rewards a total of 20 Smoldering Ashes meaning that all Season Blessings can be maxed out.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

These upgrades will only be available to seasonal characters and will be negated when they are sent to the Eternal Realm when the season ends.

Blizzard Entertainment Nobody ever said no to more experience points

How to earn tiers in the Season 1 battle pass

Players progress through the battle pass by earning Favor. Favor can be acquired through basic gameplay like killing enemies and completing Campaign or Side Quests.

Tier skips can be purchased using Diablo 4’s in-game currency Platinum. Each skip will cost 200 Platinum, but certain tiers in the battle pass are level-gated, meaning players cannot buy their way ahead of other players.

Article continues after ad

Favor can also be earned by completing specific seasonal challenges that progress what Blizzard calls the Season Journey.

The Season Journey: More ways to earn free rewards

Players will engage with the self-contained story of Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant by progressing through the Season Journey. As you complete challenges in the game, new Chapters of the Season Journey will become available.

As well as Favor, completing Chapters of the Season Journey rewards all players with Legendary Aspects, Weapon Transmogs, Armor Transmogs, Titles, and a new item called a Scroll of Amnesia.

Article continues after ad

The Scroll of Amnesia provides a free respec of a player’s Skill and Paragon points. Something late-game players will be happy to have.

Blizzard Entertainment Blizzard aims to reward players for the things they’re already doing

That’s everything we know so far about the Season of the Malignant battle pass, Smoldering Ashes, and the Season Journey.

For more information on Diablo 4’s first season, why not check out our guide on the new seasonal mechanics that are sure to make your builds “stupidly powerful”?