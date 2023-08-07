Diablo 4 Season 1: Caged Hearts Tier list

Caged Hearts are an important part of Diablo 4 Season 1, but which ones are considered the best? Here’s a tier list ranking all the Caged Hearts in Diablo 4 Season 1.

Caged Hearts can be found in the game multiple ways in Diablo 4 Season 1, but the most common method is by slaying a Malignant enemy out in the wild, then performing a ritual on its heart which leads to slaying even more Malignant monsters! Once all of them are dead, you’ll then be rewarded with a Caged Heart.

These seasonal items allow you to upgrade your gear to epic proportions, making your endgame adventure easier and buffing your character further. Some Caged Hearts are incredibly helpful to specific character builds, while some can be used by any character to receive a power boost. However, some Caged Hearts are better than others in Diablo 4 Season 1.

Below we’ll rank each of the Caged Hearts in Season 1 of Diablo 4 so you know which ones to seek out for your class first.

Blizzard Entertainment Malignant and Caged Hearts are the stars of Season 1.

Best Caged Hearts in Diablo 4 Season 1

Here are all the best Caged Hearts in Diablo 4 ranked:

Caged Heart Rank Character Class The Barber S – Inexorable Force S Druid Revenge S – Sacrilegious S Necromancer Creeping Death A – Decrepit Aura A Necromancer Malignant Pact A – Focused Rage A Barbarian Tempting Fate A – Vile Apothecary A Rogue Calculated B – Dark Dance B – Prudent Heart B – Cluster Munitions B Rogue Ignoring Pain C Barbarian Tal Rasha C Sorcerer Punishing Speed C Barbarian Omnipower C Sorcerer Frozen Terror C Necromancer Trickery C Rogue Picana D – Clipshot D Rogue Great Feast D Necromancer Spite D Sorcerer Unconstrained Beast D Druid Determination E – Agitated Winds E Druid Lionheart E – Moonrage E Druid Retaliation E – Spellbreaking E Sorcerer Resurgent Life E Barbarian

So that’s all the Caged Hearts you can find in Season 1. Check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

