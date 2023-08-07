Diablo 4 Season 1: Caged Hearts Tier list
Caged Hearts are an important part of Diablo 4 Season 1, but which ones are considered the best? Here’s a tier list ranking all the Caged Hearts in Diablo 4 Season 1.
Caged Hearts can be found in the game multiple ways in Diablo 4 Season 1, but the most common method is by slaying a Malignant enemy out in the wild, then performing a ritual on its heart which leads to slaying even more Malignant monsters! Once all of them are dead, you’ll then be rewarded with a Caged Heart.
These seasonal items allow you to upgrade your gear to epic proportions, making your endgame adventure easier and buffing your character further. Some Caged Hearts are incredibly helpful to specific character builds, while some can be used by any character to receive a power boost. However, some Caged Hearts are better than others in Diablo 4 Season 1.
Below we’ll rank each of the Caged Hearts in Season 1 of Diablo 4 so you know which ones to seek out for your class first.
Best Caged Hearts in Diablo 4 Season 1
Here are all the best Caged Hearts in Diablo 4 ranked:
|Caged Heart
|Rank
|Character Class
|The Barber
|S
|–
|Inexorable Force
|S
|Druid
|Revenge
|S
|–
|Sacrilegious
|S
|Necromancer
|Creeping Death
|A
|–
|Decrepit Aura
|A
|Necromancer
|Malignant Pact
|A
|–
|Focused Rage
|A
|Barbarian
|Tempting Fate
|A
|–
|Vile Apothecary
|A
|Rogue
|Calculated
|B
|–
|Dark Dance
|B
|–
|Prudent Heart
|B
|–
|Cluster Munitions
|B
|Rogue
|Ignoring Pain
|C
|Barbarian
|Tal Rasha
|C
|Sorcerer
|Punishing Speed
|C
|Barbarian
|Omnipower
|C
|Sorcerer
|Frozen Terror
|C
|Necromancer
|Trickery
|C
|Rogue
|Picana
|D
|–
|Clipshot
|D
|Rogue
|Great Feast
|D
|Necromancer
|Spite
|D
|Sorcerer
|Unconstrained Beast
|D
|Druid
|Determination
|E
|–
|Agitated Winds
|E
|Druid
|Lionheart
|E
|–
|Moonrage
|E
|Druid
|Retaliation
|E
|–
|Spellbreaking
|E
|Sorcerer
|Resurgent Life
|E
|Barbarian
