Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4 is the latest evil bout of entertainment in the world of Sanctuary. It’s been a historic release for the gaming goliath, and today, we’re going to run down Diablo 4 and the copies it’s sold so far.

It doesn’t matter too much how amazing a game is or how well-received it is, shareholders and executives want to know how well a game is selling. This is why the question of Diablo 4 copies sold becomes paramount to many, but also a curiosity to others.

After many years of supporting Diablo 3, Blizzard finally released Diablo 4 in 2023. Now that we’ve mentioned it, the game was indeed received very well! We gave it a perfect score and so did many others. All these factors have contributed to the success of Diablo 4, so let’s run through the copies it’s sold so far.

How many copies has Diablo 4 sold so far?

To the best of our knowledge, we estimate that Diablo 4 has likely sold at least 4-5 million copies, using available data, as of June 9, 2023.

Blizzard themselves have said that Diablo 4 is the “fastest selling Blizzard game of all-time” and has eclipsed some truly gigantic titles such as Overwatch and Starcraft II. If you dig deeper though, their previous fastest-selling game was Diablo 3, which sold 3.5 million copies in its first 24 hours.

Meaning, it’s very likely that Diablo 4 has reached the predicted sales margin. Not only that, but positive word of mouth, review recognition, accolade trailers, and marketing will continue to attract consumers.

We’ll continue to update this figure once official stats roll in.

A timeline of Diablo 4’s total sales

With Diablo 4 still in its infancy in terms of lifespan, its sales timeline will pretty much be reflected its current sales stats as stated above.

However, as time goes on, we’ll keep you apprised of any significant shifts in its sales and monitor how the game performs over the coming months and years.

