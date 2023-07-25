Diablo 4: Wrathful Heart farming guide

In this guide, we will discuss how to farm Wrathful Hearts for you to slot into your gear to make your character even more unbelievably powerful in Diablo 4 Season 1.

Wrathful Hearts are the most powerful and rare Caged Hearts to obtain in Diablo 4 Season 1. Luckily, there is a trick to get them to drop 100% of the time.

Caged Hearts are not too hard to obtain on their own, as they drop inside Malignant Tunnels all around the map in Diablo 4. Each Malignant Tunnel will drop at least 3 Caged Hearts for players to utilize, but the most coveted Wrathful Hearts will be few and far between.

So how does one get the most Wrathful Hearts to drop in order to land yourself some insanely powerful passive abilities?

How to farm Wrathful Hearts in Diablo 4 Season 1

It is worth noting there are some prerequisites you will need to complete in order to be able to utilize this farming method. First, you will need to get to the final quest of the brand new Burning From Within questline.

Do not complete the final quest for the dungeon yet, but get to the quest titled The Cold Hard Truth. Once you have reached this quest, you will unlock the Velkhova Church Undercroft dungeon. If you have already completed the quest and turned it in, you will no longer have access to this farm, so ensure that you do not accidentally turn the quest in.

The Velkhova Church Undercroft dungeon can be found north of Kyovashad within the Fractured Peaks. When you enter the dungeon, you will come across the same types of enemies you would in a regular Malignant Tunnel that have the chance to drop Malignant Ichor. Kill all of the mobs leading up to a room that contains a Malignant Growth spawning out of the floor.

These will always spawn some form of Malignant Elite for you to kill that will drop a varying Caged Heart. These elites do have a chance to be Wrathful Elites which will drop the Wrathful Hearts, so do not skip these to make the most out of this farm.

It is worth noting that none of the Malignant Elites leading up to the final boss have a guaranteed drop rate for Wrathful Hearts, but there is a chance as with any other Malignant Tunnel you have completed. The only guaranteed Wrathful Heart will be dropped by Varshan the Consumed at the end of the dungeon.

You will need to speak with Cormond when you enter the boss room, who will start the ritual to summon Varshan, and once the ritual is complete, Varshan will spawn for you to kill. Once defeated, they will drop one random Wrathful Heart for you to collect.

Though the heart will not always be the same, it will always be Wrathful, meaning it will still be the most rare and powerful form of heart for you to obtain. This also gives you an opportunity to stash away Wrathful’s that you may want to use later on in your build or to salvage in order to get even more Wrathful Invokers.

That is all there is to this Wrathful Heart farming guide. Make sure to check out more of our Diablo 4 guides below.

