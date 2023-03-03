Diablo 4 system requirements: Recommended and minimum settings

The Diablo 4 system requirements have been revealed for PC, so here are both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the upcoming survival horror game smoothly.

Blizzard’s hotly anticipated release of Diablo 4 will include nightmarish dungeons, legendary loot, and new cosmetics for players to unlock. With the open beta fast approaching, the developers have finally released the game’s minimum and recommended PC requirements.

This is obviously incredibly important to any adventurer who is looking to have a seamless experience without encountering any sluggish performance issues or random crashes. So, if you’re aiming to delve into the Diablo 4 open beta or just wish to know whether your PC is able to run it at 60 FPS, then our system requirements hub has everything you need to know.

Diablo 4 system requirements

Blizzard Diablo 4 system requirements have finally been revealed.

Minimum requirements

The minimum settings to run Diablo 4 at 1080p, on low graphics settings at 30 FPS can be found below:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

It’s important to note that Diablo 4 will attempt to run on hardware below minimum specifications, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs, and Integrated GPUs. This means you may receive a drop in performance and overall gameplay quality.

Recommended requirements

Below are the recommended requirements to run Diablo 4 at 1080, with medium graphics and at 60 FPS:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 minimum and recommended requirements. Be sure to check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.