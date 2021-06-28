How Diablo 2 Resurrected’s ladder system works: Rotation & runewords guide

In the run-up to Diablo 2 Resurrected, the iconic ladder system is getting a fresh lick of paint. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes, including the rotation, runewords and more.

Now that Blizzard’s devilishly delightful Diablo 2 Resurrected’s release date has finally been revealed, details have been trickling out about some of the new features coming to the game.

While the title is a strict remaster, therefore is the exact same game but with a graphical overhaul, a few adjustments have been made to bring the game into 2021.

One of these is to the game’s ladder system. Perfect for competitive players, the feature will be returning in Resurrected, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the ladder in Diablo?

In previous iterations of the iconic dungeon crawler title, the ladder represents the competitive play system. Think of it as Diablo’s equivalent of ranked.

Unlike a lot of other games, though, every time the Ladder resets players need to make a new character and then start all over again. Their previous Ladder characters then move into the ‘non-ladder’ version of the game, so the title’s standard version.

From here, they keep all of the items and upgrades obtained in the previous ladder season, making them quite the force to be reckoned with.

What are the different ladders?

Diablo 2 Resurrected will feature four different ladder modes:

Standard Ladder : casual ladder play with four acts.

: casual ladder play with four acts. Hardcore Ladder : hardcore ladder play with the four acts.

: hardcore ladder play with the four acts. Standard Expansion Ladder : the casual expanded ladder including The Lord of Destruction expansion, so runs over five acts.

: the casual expanded ladder including The Lord of Destruction expansion, so runs over five acts. Hardcore Expansion Ladder: the hardcore expanded ladder including The Lord of Destruction expansion, so runs over five acts.

How long is a ladder season in Diablo 2 Resurrected?

Coming into Resurrected, the developers have announced that they are considering changes to the Ladder system. At the moment, the ladder will reset roughly every six months, but this will be changing coming into the remaster.

With Blizzard writing “rank up in a new, exclusive ladder system with more frequent restarts and earn your place among legends,” some players have theorized that the system will rotate every three months.

As further information becomes available about this, we’ll make sure this article is updated.

Ladder benefits: runewords, upgrades, more

If you choose to take the ladder path when you join the game, you’ll be capable of earning a whole host of upgraded items and runewords. These are not available to non-ladder players.

Unique items can also be upgraded when playing through the ladder, something that is unavailable to non-Ladder players unless they are playing single player.

How to use Runewords in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Runewords are the most popular upgrades, as they imbue your items with some serious firepower. With 78 to choose from, this list might expand if we see Blizzard decrease the time between seasons.

In order to use your runewords correctly, ensure that:

Your item is a grey text item: normal, exceptional, or Elite. Low Quality, Superior, and Ethereal can also be used. Your item is the right type (armor, weapon, so on.) Your item has the exact number of sockets per letter of your runework – no more, no less. Socket your ruins in the correct order.

So that’s everything we know about the Diablo 2 Resurrected competitive ladder! As further details are announced, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated. Until then, though, here’s our list of Resurrected guides.

