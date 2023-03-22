Diablo 4 Battle Pass explained: Rewards, cost & more

The Diablo 4 Battle Pass enables players to unlock a number of free and premium rewards, so here’s everything you need to know.

Diablo 4 features a number of new mechanics and one of those is the ability to unlock cosmetic items and boosts through the game’s Battle Pass. Not only does the Diablo 4 Battle Pass feature both free and premium content, but it is home to a number of useful items.

While the official Diablo 4 release date may be a while away, we do have details on the upcoming Battle Pass feature. So, if you’re wondering how the Diablo 4 Battle Pass works and wish to know how much it will cost, then our hub has all the details.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Diablo 4 Battle Pass explained

The Diablo 4 Battle Pass awards cosmetics and Premium Currency as you play and progress through the game. It’s important to note that these cosmetics don’t affect your character’s stats, meaning you won’t miss out on any game-changing armor sets or weapons.

What is in the Diablo 4 Battle Pass?

Blizzard The Diablo 4 Battle Pass rewards players with premium currency that can be used in the shop.

The Diablo 4 Battle Pass offers the following rewards:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Premium Currency: Used to purchase cosmetics.

Used to purchase cosmetics. Free Tiers: Available to every player.

Available to every player. Premium Tiers: Seasonal cosmetics and aesthetics. Only available in the Premium Battle Pass.

Seasonal cosmetics and aesthetics. Only available in the Premium Battle Pass. Season Boosts: Accelerates XP earned to make leveling multiple characters faster. Available to everyone.

It’s important to note, that you can purchase tiers but they won’t speed up getting Season Boosts. Season Boosts can’t be upgraded just by purchasing tiers, so you’ll also have to earn level milestones to apply them.

However, all other tier rewards can be unlocked instantly by purchasing tiers. To put it simply, Season Boosts must be earned not bought.

Article continues after ad

How much will the Diablo 4 Battle Pass cost?

The Diablo 4 Battle Pass is expected to cost $10. This was announced during the official Diablo 4 livestream, where the developers outlined details on various aspects of the game. This is around the same price as the Fortnite, Warzone, and Apex Legends Battle Passes.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Battle Pass and the kinds of rewards you can expect to receive. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.