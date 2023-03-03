How to get Diablo 4 beta wolf pet cosmetic

The Diablo 4 wolf pet cosmetic can be claimed by those who play the open beta, so here’s exactly what you need to do to get this cute pup.

The Diablo open beta will soon open its doors to adventures, giving players the chance to delve into all the game’s new content. Not only does the open beta allow fans to test out different classes and create deadly builds, but it also comes packed with a number of unique rewards.

One of these is the adorable pet wolf cosmetic, which grants adventurers their very own canine companion. This cute cosmetic item can be equipped to your character and will follow you around wherever you go.

So, if you wish to unlock the Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic item in Diablo 4 and other open beta rewards, then our guide has everything you need to know.

How to unlock the Diablo 4 beta wolf pet

In order to get your hands on the Diablo 4 beta pet wolf cosmetic, you’ll need to reach level 20 on one character. This can be achieved by simply playing the game – a feat that shouldn’t take that long for those invested in dungeon exploration.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, those that play through the open beta and early access weekend can unlock two other rewards. These are the Initial Casualty Title and Early Voyager Title. You can unlock both of these by meeting the following requirements:

Initial Casualty Title: earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character. Early Voyager Title: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

It’s important to note that there are two different periods of access for the Diablo 4 beta. The early access portion will run from March 17-19, and the full open beta will run from March 24-26. This means you’ll have a few days to unlock the pet wolf and other in-game rewards.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know when it comes to getting your very own pet wolf in Diablo 4. Make sure you check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and updates.