Will Diablo 4 have controller support on PC?

Diablo 4 sees the continuation of Blizzard’s long-running dungeon-looter series, but PC players are already wondering if they’ll be able to play it using a controller. So let’s answer that for you today.

PC controller support is an extremely important aspect of modern gaming as it allows players to harness the power of tip-tip PC hardware, all the while enjoying a game like Diablo 4 on an easy-to-use controller.

With Diablo 4 players setting foot in Sanctuary for the first time through the game’s beta, the question of controller support has come up once again.

So, does Blizzard’s much-anticipated title feature controller support or not? Let’s find out.

Can you use controllers with Diablo 4 on PC?

Diablo 4 players fretting over the uncertainty of controller support need not worry as Angela Del Priore – Lead Game Designer for Diablo 4 – confirmed its inclusion.

In a Blizzard blog post from February 2020, she had this to say: “This is the first time a Diablo game is being developed simultaneously for both PC and consoles, but the decision to support controller input on PC is what caused the greater paradigm shift for us. We wanted to give players the ability to switch between the two options freely, so our UI needed to be unified enough that swapping hardware inputs on the fly wouldn’t throw people completely off kilter.”

So even though it caused some issues, it seems as though the devs have successfully implemented the function into the game, and PC players will have the option between controller and mouse and keyboard to enjoy Diablo 4.

With all the different inputs and configurations possible, Diablo 4 players will be able to see which setup suits their playstyle. Just make sure that for whichever class you choose, you choose the most efficient method to play them!

