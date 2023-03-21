Diablo 4: How to play split-screen co-op and get bonus XP from parties

Need to know how to play couch co-op in Diablo 4? Here is our guide on how to play split-screen co-op and how to get bonus XP while doing so.

Diablo 4, the upcoming sequel to Blizzard’s much-beloved franchise, is set for release on June 6 this year, with its beta currently in progress. Naturally, hype is reaching new levels with thousands now jumping in to check out the experience.

The sequel has been encouraging players to join up in parties as usual, as it can be easier to clear dungeons with a well-balanced group. And to promote it even further, Diablo 4 even allows teammates to play split-screen co-op with friends on consoles. Here’s how it’s done.

Blizzard The devs have been encouraging players to play together rather than solo in Diablo 4.

How to enable split-screen co-op in Diablo 4

To enable co-op for Diablo 4 on consoles, all you need to do is just connect a second controller and press the prompt button. This means only one player needs to have access to the game for two people to experience it together.

Unfortunately, however, it does mean there is no local co-op for PC players. It is not known if Blizzard plans on adding couch co-op into the PC version down the line, as it might cause complications over peripheral detection.

How to get Bonus XP in Diablo 4 while playing co-op

Another way Blizzard has been encouraging partying and working together is by giving bonus XP to those who work together.

Whenever a group of players finishes a dungeon or area, be it local co-op or online, anybody in the lobby room can gain an extra 5% of XP. And if you are partied up together, you can earn up to 10% in bonus XP.

This should help players in completing achievements and getting their beta rewards in time before the official release of Diablo 4.

If you would like to read our guides and news on Diablo 4, you can check them out here.