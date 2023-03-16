Are you wondering what the max level is in Diablo 4? Well, our handy hub has all the details for the full release and Diablo 4 beta.

Maxing out your character in Diablo 4 can greatly enhance your damage output, allowing you to create the most powerful builds. This is extremely important for any adventurer that is looking to grind through the game’s toughest dungeons and take down deadly bosses in order to secure the best loot.

After all, some of the most deadly skills and stat boosts are locked behind higher levels, which means you’ll need to be prepared to put in some grinding. So, whether you’re currently delving into the Diablo 4 beta or planning to play Blizzard’s latest title at launch, then our level cap guide has everything you need to know.

What is the max level in Diablo 4?

Blizzard Be prepared to grind in Diablo 4.

During an interview with GameSpot, Blizzard outlined that the max level cap in Diablo 4 is 100. This means adventurers will need to be prepared to put in the hours when leveling their various classes. Getting to level 100 is achieved through Paragon Points, which are used to purchase stat boosts from The Paragon Board.

Every Diablo 4 class unlocks The Paragon Board at level 50, which is the level adventurers will roughly be when they finish the main campaign. The Paragon Board offers huge amounts of customizable options, with many different branching paths.

This gigantic skill tree essentially enables players to create unique character builds that are tailored around various playstyles. Of course, getting level 100 in Diablo 4 will likely take a while, especially if you plan on playing multiple characters.

What is the max level in the Diablo 4 beta?

The max level in Diablo 4 beta is 25. Even if you max out your character during the beta, you’ll still be able to continue ripping and tearing your way through the demon hordes. For all the latest information on the Diablo 4 beta, be sure to check out our hub for all the latest information.

So, there you have it, that's everything you need to know about the max level cap in Diablo 4.