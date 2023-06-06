Can you play Overwatch 2 split-screen?

Overwatch 2 has a vast community of players eager to dive head-first into the fray. However, can this only be done alone, or does OW2 split-screen exist in the sequel?

Blizzard Entertainment has always been a forerunner when it comes to the gaming industry, pushing the boundaries of what is achievable and continually raising the bar for quality. The original Overwatch title was a monumental success, leading to fans waiting in anticipation for the sequel.

It’s now been a while since OW2 was released. Outside of players debating the arrival of new seasonal content and arguing over the game’s meta, there are smaller questions that players want answers to. For instance, does Overwatch 2 have a split-screen function?

Split-screen functionality has been a staple of cooperative and competitive video games for years. It allows players to engage with the game simultaneously on the same console or computer, each with their own view of the game world. But does Blizzard’s Hero shooter incorporate the feature?

Blizzard Entertainment

Is Overwatch 2 split-screen?

Overwatch 2 does not support split-screen functionality. Blizzard has confirmed that they are focusing on operating a seamless online multiplayer experience, and as such, the game does not currently include a split-screen feature.

This is consistent with their original title, Overwatch, which also did not include split-screen play.

While the lack of split-screen functionality might seem disappointing to some fans, it’s important to note that the decision aligns with Blizzard’s commitment to delivering a high-quality online multiplayer experience. The focus on enhancing graphics, delivering exciting new game modes, and adding additional Heroes has taken precedence.

However, that does not mean players can’t enjoy Overwatch 2 with friends. Players will still be able to join forces with others online to compete in matches and progress through the game. The game is designed to be a cooperative, team-based experience, and Blizzard has confirmed that there will be multiple options for players to team up with their friends or other players around the world.

Stay tuned for more guides and content on Overwatch 2 right here at Dexerto:

