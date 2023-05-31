Can Diablo 4 be played offline?

Diablo 4 is filled with intense battles, tons of loot, and a fantastic storyline for players to enjoy – but can you play Diablo 4 offline? Let’s take a look.

There’s plenty to do in Diablo 4: leveling up, exploring the story, creating the best builds, and just taking down all the creatures that plague Sanctuary. However, with so much to do, many players are asking whether they can take the game away from their consoles or PC and enjoy it elsewhere. Others wonder if they’ll still be able to play it without any internet connection, after all, everyone needs that one game they can reliably go to when their internet is down.

So, to help ease those burning questions and to ensure you’re prepared before playing, we’ve got everything you need to know about whether you can play Diablo 4 offline.

Can you play Diablo 4 offline?

Unfortunately no, you can’t play Diablo 4 without an internet connection, meaning those looking to take down monsters on the go, will be disappointed. The game needs access to Battle.net at all times to save your character and progress.

That’s not to say offline mode won’t arrive in the future but there’s currently no information or leaks detailing this possibility. However, if more information is released or an offline mode is announced we will update this article so be sure to check back soon.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether you can play Diablo 4 offline. While preparing yourself to head back into Sanctuary, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

