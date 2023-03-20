Diablo 4 editions & pre-order bonuses

Diablo 4 offers fans various editions of the game to purchase, and if you need help deciding which one to buy, our quick and easy guide will walk you through the different versions and pre-order bonuses.

Gone are the days when you could just walk into a store and pick up a copy of the game and that was that. Now, most major releases have several different versions of the game to buy, and Diablo 4 comes with its own mini-selection headache.

Blizzard’s long-running RPG franchise is set to add Diablo 4 in 2023 and titanic figures like Lilith and Tyrael are set to play a big part in the game.

Article continues after ad

If you’re interested to know about the different versions of Diablo 4 you can pick up, then read on for more information.

Contents

Diablo 4 Standard Edition

Blizzard Entertainment

If your focus is geared towards the game itself with little-to-no attention directed toward extra content or early access, then pre-ordering the Standard Edition of Diablo 4 will probably best suit your needs:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Copy of Diablo 4

Open Beta access code

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo 3 Inarius Wings & Inarious Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

Diablo 4 Digital Deluxe Edition

Blizzard Entertainment

For those wanting a slightly meatier content bundle with their copy of Diablo 4, then the Diablo 4 Digital Deluxe Edition might be in order:

Copy of Diablo 4

Open Beta access code

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo 3 Inarius Wings & Inarious Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

Up to 4 days early access to Diablo 4

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition

Blizzard Entertainment

If the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition just won’t cut it, then it’s time to consider the Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4. Containing all the items in the other two versions, the Ultimate Edition is naturally the perfect accompaniment for the Diablo fan who wants all the content, but much faster:

Article continues after ad

Copy of Diablo 4

Open Beta access code

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo 3 Inarius Wings & Inarious Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

Up to 4 days early access to Diablo 4

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Wings of the Creator emote

Diablo 4 Collector Edition

Blizzard Entertainment

We should point out immediately that Diablo 4 Collector’s Edition does not come with a copy of the game. Instead, this is a veritable treasure trove of rare goodies that will look good on any Diablo fan’s memorabilia shelf:

Candle of Creation

Occult Mousepad

Cloth Map of Sanctuary

Pin of the Horadrim

Diablo IV Collector’s Edition Art Book

Matted Fine Art Prints (x2) – 18.54″ x 10.79″

Once you’ve taken some time to absorb all the different Diablo 4 options at your disposal. you can take a look at our extensive Diablo 4 guides that will help you in your journey:

All Diablo 4 beta rewards & how to unlock them | Is Diablo 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck? | How to get Diablo 4 beta wolf pet cosmetic | Diablo 4 system requirements | Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions & is it pay to win? | Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch? | What is the max level in Diablo 4? | Will Diablo 4 have controller support on PC? | Will Diablo 4 beta progress carry over to the full game? | All Diablo 4 Classes: From Druid to Barbarian | Is there character customization in Diablo 4?