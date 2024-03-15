How to watch the Diablo 4 Season 4 Campfire Chat

Diablo 4’s next Campfire Chat is coming soon, here’s how and where you can tune in to learn about the future of the game, including Season 4.

Diablo 4 Campfire Chats are a great way for Blizzard to directly address issues in the game and to fill players in on what’s coming next. These chats often detail changes that are coming to Diablo 4 and how Blizzard is working to improve and evolve the game. However, the main draw of Campfire Chats is to learn about the next Season of Diablo 4, such as its theme and gameplay additions.

For the next Diablo 4 Campfire Chat, Blizzard has confirmed they’ll be giving players their first look at Season 4 which will start on April 16, 2024. Although, the chat may also discuss more general improvements and changes to the game, after all, Season 3 was not as well received as Season 2. It’s also likely that Blizzard will address how old seasonal gimmicks, such as Vampire Powers, may be returning to the game on a more permanent basis

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Season 3 of Diablo 4 hasn’t been as beloved as Season 2 was.

How to watch Diablo 4 Campfire Chat

The next Diablo 4 Campfire Chat will take place on March 20, at 11am PT, 2pm ET, and 6pm GMT.

Players can tune in on the official Diablo YouTube page or by visiting their Twitch page.

It’ll be interesting to see what the theme for Diablo 4 Season 4 is and if it addresses any of the criticisms leveled at Season 3.

Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4