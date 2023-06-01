Is Diablo 4 single-player?

Diablo 4 is filled with fantastic quests, creative builds, and so many enemies to take down – but can you take down those enemies on your own? Here’s everything you need to know about whether Diablo 4 can be played single-player.

Diablo 4 may be a challenging hack-and-slash adventure game filled with tons of quests and some pretty tricky battles, but it’s also an extremely variable experience, with players often banding together to help save Sanctuary.

However, with its multiplayer capabilities, many are wondering whether Diablo 4 is a single-player game or if they can explore the world of Sanctuary on their own. Here’s everything you need to know.

Can Diablo 4 be played single-player?

Blizzard You can still enjoy Diablo 4 as a single-player.

Yes, Diablo 4 can be played as a single-player game if you want to roll solo. You’ll be able to experience the entirety of the campaign alone, including the dungeons, bosses, and more. While Diablo 4 borrows from MMOs in many ways, it still caters to single players, just like earlier entries did.

However, you may choose to seek help from other players depending on your level and build. When playing the game normally, do expect to see other players moving around the world or chatting with the NPCs on occasion. You can also chat and trade with them if you’re both willing.

We also recommend partnering up with other players on occasion to take down the particularly tricky bosses. One of the best ways you can achieve this is to enjoy the game’s couch co-op mode.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether you can play Diablo 4 as a single player. While loading up your game, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

