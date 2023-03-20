What time does the Diablo 4 beta end?

Wondering what time the Diablo 4 beta ends? Our handy hub has everything you need to know so that you can plan your playtime efficiently.

The Diablo 4 beta gives adventurers the chance to explore the game’s dungeons, secure legendary loot, and grind out levels for a number of powerful classes. Not only is it a great time to get to grips with new mechanics and test out the combat system, but it’s also a great way to see if you’ll enjoy Diablo 4.

While the Diablo 4 beta has been a hit with Twitch streamers like Asmongold, there are those who may not find the game particularly fun. Fortunately, the Diablo 4 beta can help make your decision to play a lot easier. So, if you wish to get an early glimpse of the title or just want to know when the Diablo 4 beta ends, then our hub has you covered.

Article continues after ad

Contents

The Diablo 4 early access beta will run from March 17 to March 20 and will end at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 7pm GMT / 8pm CET. During this time, players will have access to the Prologue and the entirety of Act I.

Blizzard The Diablo 4 beta is a great way to test out a number of builds and classes.

The Diablo 4 open beta will run from March 24 to March 27. However, unlike, the early access portion, the open beta will enable more players to access the game. Both the Druid and Necromancer classes will also be playable during this duration.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

So, if you haven’t preordered Diablo 4 or didn’t get a code from any promotions, then this is the best opportunity to try out the game.

Article continues after ad

What time does the Diablo 4 open beta end?

The Diablo 4 open beta ends on March 27 at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST. Be sure to check out the game during this time to get a feel for the classes and overall gameplay you can expect.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about what time the Diablo 4 beta ends. Be sure to check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and updates.