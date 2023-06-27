While Diablo 4‘s story can be enjoyed as a single-player experience, the game you also contains various MMO elements that make it ideal to play with friends. Here’s how multiplayer works in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is a massive game and a significant portion of it involves hunting for loot in its many dungeons. The good news is that you don’t need to brave the wilds and demon-infested depths of Sanctuary alone, you can also play with friends or other heroes you meet while out exploring the game.

Article continues after ad

While Diablo 4 can be enjoyed solo, players exist in an always-online world that is populated by other players, not unlike MMOs such as Lost Ark or Final Fantasy XIV. It’s not uncommon to see another player bartering with the towns folk or to have one randomly show up and help you slay an army of monsters.

Here’s how multiplayer works in Diablo 4 and what you need to do to take part.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 can have a total of 4 players at a time in multiplayer

How to invite a friend to play

Inviting friends to team up in Diablo 4 is simple, just follow the below steps:

Article continues after ad

Enter the game as normal

Open the Main Menu

Navigate to the Social Tab

Tap on any friend either from Battlenet, PSN, or Xbox

Scroll down to the friend and hit invite

Your friend will then be able to dive in, join your party, and slay demons at your side. You can invite a maximum of three players to form a party of four, and remember, your friend needs to be on the same World Tier as you in order to join your party.

Your friend’s minions will be visible but greyed out in order to not clutter up your screen. This could get especially problematic if all of you are playing as Necromancers!

Article continues after ad

It is important to note here that crossplay is available to everyone in Diablo 4. Therefore, you can invite friends from all platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This game also supports cross-progression.

This means, all the items that you obtain will be tied to your account no matter what device you decide to play.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Does Diablo 4 have couch co-op?

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 allows couch co-op for consoles

Apart from the standard multiplayer options in Diablo 4, you can also engage in some couch co-op if you like. However, this option is only available on consoles and your couch partner will need their own character and BattleNet account ready to go.

Article continues after ad

In order to enable couch co-op, follow the steps below:

Activate a second controller on your console

The game will prompt you to sign in to a second account

Ask your friend to sign in with their own details

Press the Start button on your controller

Select a second character

Once this is done, the second player will simply drop into your world and your couch co-op will begin.

Is it worth playing Multiplayer in Diablo 4?

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 multiplayer is worth an experience

As the world is perpetually online in Diablo 4, you’ll need to engage with the multiplayer in some form eventually, but if you want to play solo you can largely ignore the other players running around the world. However, if you want to know whether multiplayer is worth doing, then there are a few benefits you might want to consider:

Article continues after ad

The game becomes a lot easier in a coordinated party

You can trade items with your friends (except Unique rarity)

Every player can have dedicated roles in the party

Be warned though, Lilith’s minions will receive a boost in difficulty if there’s more than one of you fending them off. But the good news is both players will receive their own loot, so there’s no need to compete for resources.

Looking for more Diablo 4 content? Then check out some of our below guides:

Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4