Blizzard disables Diablo 4 PC & console crossplay following Season 2 release

Because of unforeseen technical woes, Blizzard has temporarily disabled Diablo 4’s crossplay function between PC and consoles.

Following a brief delay, Blizzard Entertainment rolled out Diablo 4 Season 2: Season of Blood on PC and consoles. But the long-anticipated update is already suffering through a few growing pains to the chagrin of players.

Not long after the update went live, users began reporting errors impacting the Season Journey progress. A number of other players have also reported issues with unlocking Battle Pass rewards.

Unfortunately, these troubles aren’t the end of Season 2’s launch day woes. Blizzard has been forced to temporarily shut off crossplay between its PC and console user bases.

Crossplay is currently unavailable in Diablo 4

PC and console players looking to team up for Diablo 4’s newly launched Season 2 update will have to wait. After unleashing Season of Blood, Blizzard shared the following news on Diablo’s Twitter page: “Season of Blood is live, however, due to a technical issue cross play between PC and Consoles is temporarily unavailable.”

This means PC users can’t join forces with their friends on PlayStation/Xbox hardware. How long this will last is presently unknown, but Blizzard promises its development crew is actively working on a fix for Diablo 4’s crossplay problem.

Season 2 is off to a rough start, but it still shows plenty of promise. The update introduces a brand-new questline and nearly two dozen Vampiric abilities.

Players can also look forward to accessing several new unique items, endgame activities, endgame bosses, Legendary Aspects, and more.

Since Diablo 4 Season 2 just went live, the third season is expected to become available sometime in January 2024 – based on Blizzard’s three-month seasonal schedule. As such, fans have plenty of time to explore every nook and cranny of the latest content update.