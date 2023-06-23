Diablo 4: How to increase your stash space

Few things are more frustrating than running out of stash space in Diablo 4. So, here’s how to increase your stash space to ensure that never happens again.

Sure, there are tons of monsters to battle in Diablo 4, and even more exciting locations to find shrines to unlock, and weapons to use, but all of those wouldn’t be possible if you didn’t have any space left in your stash.

So, to alleviate an age-old issue among gamers, here’s everything you need to know about how to increase your stash space in Diablo 4, to make sure you never find yourself having to choose between your most recent loot and the item that’s sat in your stash since the beginning of the game.

Blizzard Diablo 4’s stash system is similar to previous games.

Where is the stash in Diablo 4?

The first stash you’ll find in Diablo 4 is located in the Inn in Kyovashad, in one of the upstairs bedrooms and opposite the wardrobe.

A stash will then be found in the next 7 major towns and hubs throughout the game, and in each region, meaning you won’t need to return to Kyovashad to use it.

Here’s every other stash location in Diablo 4:

Dry Steppe s: Kotama Grasslands

s: Kotama Grasslands Dry Steppes : Fields of Hatred

: Fields of Hatred Fractured Peaks : Desolate Highlands

: Desolate Highlands Hawezar : The Writhing Mir

: The Writhing Mir Hawezar : Umir Plateau

: Umir Plateau Kehjistan : Southern Expanse

: Southern Expanse Kehjistan: Fields of Hatred

How to increase your stash space in Diablo 4

Blizzard You’ll need plenty of gold to upgrade your stash.

To increase your stash space in Diablo 4 you’ll need to spend 100,000 gold. This in turn will unlock an entirely new tab, granting you 50 more slots, so it’s undeniably worth doing.

There’s also a compartment at the bottom of the chest that offers another 20 slots of storage space, this is likely to become unlockable in future updates to the game. However, it’s presently locked and cannot be used.

Don’t worry about the cost, it’s worth it. You’ll soon gather the gold and recoup it as you gather and sell more items and complete quests.

That’s how to increase your stash space in Diablo 4. While looking for more gold to buy more slots, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

