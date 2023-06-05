Diablo 4 Purveyor of Curiosities: All Locations

The Purveyor of Curiosities is an NPC in Diablo 4 who can reward players with rare and legendary items, so here’s where you can find them.

Diablo 4 is filled with plenty of unique NPCs and one of the most useful is the Purveyor of Curiosities. This shady character enables you to unlock a variety of rare and legendary items, but they can be rather tricky to locate in the game.

However, if you do manage to find one, then you could end up with some incredibly powerful gear. So, if you have some Murmuring Obols and wish to gamble them for a chance to get some legendary items, then our Purveyor of Curiosities location guide has you covered.

Article continues after ad

Who is the Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo 4?

Blizzard The Purveyor of Curiosities is an incredibly useful NPC in Diablo 4.

The Purveyor of Curiosities is an NPC that offers players the chance to secure rare and legendary items in exchange for Murmuring Obols. It’s important to note that the item rewarded will be completely random, so you’ll want to farm up a lot of Murmuring Idols to have the best chance of getting the gear or item you want.

Whispering Keys are also obtained from the Purveyor of Curiosities, which enable you to open Silent Chests. This makes locating Purveyor of Curiosities merchants incredibly important in Diablo 4.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Purveyor of Curiosities locations

Blizzard / Map Genie The Purveyor of Curiosities can be found in various towns.

The Purveyor of Curiosities can be found in the backstreets of various towns across the Sanctuary, so we’ve listed each location below. Be sure to use the map above to ensure you know the exact spot to go to, as this will greatly reduce the amount of time wandering through the game’s environments.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Emerald Chase

Kotama Grasslands

Untamed Scarps

Southern Expanse

Umir Plateau

Forsaken Coast

So, there you have it, that’s every Purveyor of Curiosities location and what they do in Diablo 4. Make sure you check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4