Diablo 4 storage issues to be fixed “really quickly” as devs respond amid player backlash

If you’ve been smashing, slashing, and looting your way across Sanctuary, then you know Diablo 4’s item storage leaves a lot to be desired in its current state. It’s been a big discussion point in player communities but thankfully, developers have heard the outcry.

Diablo 4 is a game that is built around its massive amount of loot and the frequent rate at which it drops. When you’re trawling through dungeons and exploding enemies into piles of shiny things, inventory space quickly becomes a problem.

The substantial offering of weapons and armor the game throws at you means you fill your inventory very quickly in the mid to late game. Players have had particular struggles with slottable gems taking up valuable real estate in the already compact bag.

In a recent Developer Update, Game Director Joe Piepiora responded to fans’ concerns on the matter. In the closing Q&A segment, Piepiora assured fans that Blizzard “definitely hears everybody” when it comes to the lack of storage options.

Reddit: u/lam_sace Fans have been asking Blizzard for a solution to Gem storage.

Game Development is a time-consuming process and the issue certainly won’t be fixed overnight but Piepiora said things are in motion for the fix. “We are talking a lot about what we need to do with this. We’ve got good plans of things we can do to improve the situation,” Piepiora said.

“I know it’s frustrating to hear me say, but the reality is that we’re moving really, really quickly on this,” he said. “We’re trying to provide more space in the future, we’re figuring out how we’re going to get that accomplished.”

Community Lead Adam Fletcher added to Piepiora’s statements by mentioning a working fix for the Gems issue specifically. Fletcher said that Gems would be stored in the materials section of the inventory after a future update.

“I know when that hits it will provide a lot of stash space for players,” Fletcher said. “There’s multiple different ways you can slice away at this problem and that’s just an example of what we’re trying to do to mitigate this,” Piepiori added.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Developers during the recent Q&A

There’s no word on an exact time frame for these fixes from the developers with Lead Producer Tim Ismay tempering expectations in the Update. “Our focus is on getting it right over ‘doing it right now,” Ismay said.

Dexerto will be sure to publish news on when these updates can be expected. In the meantime, find out everything we know about Diablo 4’s upcoming Season of the Malignant.