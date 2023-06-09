Diablo 4 players find “really smart” inventory trick to save space

Diablo 4 players and inventory space are an ongoing narrative at the moment. The lack of space has been brought up constantly, however, a new inventory space trick could be a game-changer.

It’s fair to say that players have already offered Blizzard a ton of feedback regarding Diablo 4. From changing World Boss and Helltide Event mechanics to simple advice regarding the game’s servers. Users simply want to enjoy the smoothest Diablo 4 experience possible.

Another area that has also been discussed is the game’s inventory. The storage system and its method of storing Gems have already been a talking point, but now, D4 fans are spreading the word on an extremely useful inventory trick that is less about the dark arts and more cunning.

Diablo 4 inventory trick will free up so much space

In the words of Diablo 4 Reddit user Born_Pension_8210: “Free up inventory space by throwing Gems in gear that’s being salvaged.”

As we’ve already stated, Gems require their own separate slots in your inventory. But, if you add any to weapons and gear that you plan to salvage, then when the time comes to indeed salvage them at a town, you’ll get the Gems back for free to do with what you please.

“That’s actually really smart,” commented one player, and another added: “This is actually genius.”

On another note, Diablo 4 players were stunned to hear that salvaging will unsocket Gems for free: “Wait a minute, what?! And all this time I was unsocketing gems for a price at the jeweler’s?? Dammit,” explained one exasperated player.

As time goes on, more handy tricks like this one are likely to be discovered across the lands of Sanctuary in D4. After all, these kinds of tips and tricks take way from the server discourse that is plaguing the game at the moment. So much so that Blizzard themselves have come out and publically apologized for the state of the game’s servers.