How to get more Item Box space in Monster Hunter Now

Are you running out of item box space in Monster Hunter Now and want to know how to get more? Here’s everything you need to know.

Monster Hunter Now is filled with common and rare materials. From gathering point items like Dragonite Ore and Carpenter Bugs to rare Monster materials like Primescales, Hunters need to get access to lots of materials.

Keeping a well-stocked inventory is also incredibly important, especially if you wish to build the best Monster Hunter Now weapons and armor sets. Fortunately, Monster Hunter Now players can store everything they find in their Item Box.

Article continues after ad

However, if you’ve been farming a lot or just wish to prepare yourself for the upcoming monsters in the 61.1 update, then you may want to consider upgrading your inventory space. So, without further ado, here’s how you can get more Item Box space in Monster Hunter Now.

Article continues after ad

How to get more inventory space in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now Expansion Box upgrades can be purchased from the shop.

In order to get more Item Box space in Monster Hunter Now, you’ll need to purchase the Item Box Expansion from the in-game shop. To do this, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Boot up the Monster Hunter Now app. Click on the ‘Shop’ button. Scroll over to the ‘Expansion’ section. Select the Item Box Expansion you wish to purchase.

You can purchase up to 10 individual Item Box Expansions, which add 500 storage spaces with each purchase or you can buy the biggest Item Box Expansion. This adds an additional x5000 storage slots to your Item Box.

Unfortunately, both of these options will cost you real-world money and can not be purchased with in-game currency. However, if you installed Monster Hunter Now and logged into the app before September 25, 2023, you’ll be able to claim one x500 Item Box Expansion for free.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards guide to see how you can claim free items.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know item box space in Monster Hunter Now. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.