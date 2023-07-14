Diablo 4 Temple of Rot: How to clear the Stronghold

Temple of Rot is the Stronghold in Diablo 4 where you’ll face and slay the mighty four Elite Cannibal Champions. Here’s how you can locate and clear the Stronghold in the Dry Steppes region.

Strongholds in Diablo 4 are basically areas where challenging bosses and awesome loot dwell. There are 15 Strongholds in total spread across the entire map of the game, out of which, the Temple of Rot is one.

You may attempt to clear the Temple of Rot pretty early in the game, as it’s a Level 35+ Stronghold. This is where you’d be facing the four Cannibal Champions in the depths of the region. You’ll be needing a proper strategy to beat this Stronghold.

In this guide, we’ve listed down a proper plan to locate, approach, and complete the Temple of Rot Stronghold in Diablo 4.

Blizzard / Mapgenie.io Temple of Rot is located in Dry Steppes.

How to find the Temple of Rot Stronghold in Diablo 4?

In Diablo 4, The Temple of Rot Stronghold is located in the Southwestern region of Dry Steppes, between Field of Hatred and Untamed Scarps.

To quickly reach the Temple of Rot, fast travel to the Jirandai waypoint. This waypoint is located right below Untamed Scarps. From there, head North and you’ll reach the destination. However, if you haven’t unlocked the region yet, then you’ll need to manually travel all the way on foot or a Mount.

From there, it’s pretty straightforward once you unlock the region and the Jirandai waypoint. You may check the image above for the exact location of the Stronghold.

How to clear the Temple of Rot Stronghold in Diablo 4?

To clear the Temple of Rot Stronghold in Diablo 4, you need to:

Defeat four Elite Cannibal Champions: Arden, Bostar, Corpse Spawn, and Razorface. Beat Molqarth, the Hungerer after that, the final boss of this Stronghold.

They are located in four different corners of the Stronghold and before you encounter them, you’ll need to defeat the other weaker enemies. Here are the locations of the four Elite Cannibal Champions:

Cannibal Champion Name Location Mod Possession Arden, The Ravenous Southern corner of the Temple of Rot Lightning Enchanted, Shock Lance, Teleporter Bostar, The Breaker Eastern-central part of the Temple Plaguebearer, Poison Enchanted, and Terrifying Corpse Spawn, Child of the Devourer Western-central part of the temple Explosive, Frozen, and Waller Razorface, The Carrion Zealot Northern-central part of the temple Shadow Enchanted, Suppressor, and Terrifying

We would advise you to engage with each of these Cannibal Champions individually, and once you defeat them, you’ll hear Molqarth’s voice. You now need to locate Molqarth’s Lair.

Blizzard Entertainment Molqarth is a bloated Cannibal in this Stronghold.

How to defeat Molqarth the Hungerer in Diablo 4?

To defeat Molqarth the Hungerer in Diablo 4, you need to effectively counter and dodge its two main attacks:

Morningstar Smash

Shockwaves

Molqarth is relatively slower than other bosses in Diablo 4, as it’s a bloated Cannibal, meaning it won’t be too difficult to beat.

He will launch heavy Morningstars and you can dodge them very easily as they attack in a range. Once hit, they deal moderate damage. Shockwaves, on the other hand, are deployed by Molqarth when he is enraged. Sending out three shockwaves come per attack, and you need to recognize the pattern to dodge them effectively.

Once you beat Molqarth the Hungerer, it’s time to defeat a worthier enemy, the Spawn of Molqarth!

How to defeat Spawn of Molqarth in Diablo 4?

The Spawn of Molqarth is much stronger than Molqarth the Hungerer, and possesses three main attacks:

Claw Scythes

Spread Pestilence

Scythe Leap

Claw Scythes are beasts that chase you and inflict damage using their claws. Molqarth uses Spread Pestilence to infect you with toxins. You must avoid these poisonous chambers to minimize damage to your character’s health.

Scythe Leap is the most powerful attack of Molqarth. It’s similar to Shockwaves but the intensity is much higher. With this ability, he can inflict additional damage. He performs this attack thrice when his health drops below 50%.

Blizzard Entertainment Spawn of Molqarth is more powerful than Molqarth the Hungerer.

All Temple of Rot Stronghold rewards

Once you defeat both variants of Molqarth, you’ll get:

100 Dry Steppes Renown

Gold

XP

Rare and Legendary items

So, there you have it — that’s our guide to conquering the Temple of Rot Stronghold in Diablo 4. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

