Bungie gives update on Destiny 2 Season 18 raid details

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

A Bungie developer recently teased players about when they can expect to receive new information regarding Destiny 2’s eagerly-awaited Season 18 raid.

Much about Destiny 2 Season 18 remains under lock and key, though Bungie has already confirmed an August 23 release date for the new content drop.

Akin to those that came before, Season 18 will feature plenty for Destiny players to sink their teeth into. For example, in addition to another raid, Bungie intends to deploy sandbox-related changes, weapons, and gear.

Better still, the Disjunction map will join the regular Crucible pool, a boon for users since it was previously exclusive to Iron Banner: Rift matches.

Destiny 2 Season 18 raid information is coming soon

Bungie Destiny 2: Vow of the Disciple

In a recent response to curious Destiny 2 users on Twitter, Bungie Community Manager Liana Ruppert teased when new information about the next raid would go live.

Ruppert noted the first details would drop sometime this week. A specific date and time were not revealed, however. At the very least, players now know the wait will soon come to an end.

Since Destiny 2’s Season 18 raid will likely bring back a classic event from the original game, fan theories abound about what may lie over the horizon.

The King’s Fall raid from The Taken King expansion counts as one such possibility. As far as the Destiny community is concerned, content from this particular era would make the most sense given that Year 5 has focused so heavily on The Witch Queen, sister to Oryx – the Taken King.

Notably, the crew at Bungie plans to host a Destiny 2 showcase on August 23 to coincide with the launch of Season 18.

The expectation is that this upcoming broadcast will finally unveil specifics about the Lightfall expansion.