Destiny 2 Crota’s End Raid: Release date, race to world’s first, streams, more

Crota’s End will be returning to Destiny 2 in Season 22, s here’s everything you need to know including the release date, how to watch the race to world’s first, and more.

After the release of the Ghosts of the Deep in Season of the Deep, Season 22 of Destiny 2 will bring about a reprised raid from Destiny 1. This raid has been made official as Crota’s End, which was released back during The Dark Below expansion.

With all the hype slowly building up for this raid, we’ve got you covered with all you need to know to tune into the race for world’s first.

As confirmed by Bungie, Crota’s End will launch in Destiny 2 on September 1st, 2023. Like other raids, contest mode will be active for the first 48 hours, meaning your fireteam will face a greater challenge, but also receive exclusive rewards if you’re able to complete it during this period.

Bungie Guardians will face off against Crota in the reprised Crota’s End raid in Destiny 2.

Crota’s End Destiny 2 World First Race

Like other previous races that were reintroduced into Destiny 2, there will be a raid race taking place between some of Destiny’s top fireteams to see who can take down Crota first.

Bungie has mentioned that the encounters will be receiving tweaks and alterations to better suit Destiny 2’s sandbox, meaning we may see mechanics being changed around. This could potentially elongate the world’s first race as even veteran D1 players may need to learn the new mechanics.

Crota’s End World First Race Streams

With all the hype and excitement abound, Destiny 2 content creators will be hopping on to stream their race to taking down Crota. Massive names from the Destiny community like Datto and Sweatcicle will likely be hopping into the ring to fight it out once more.

Datto is arguably one of the most well-known Destiny content creators, consistently taking place in world’s first races with his team Maths Class.

You can find some of the streamers who are likely to take place in the World’s First Race for Crota’s End below:

Sweatcicle is also well known for their content, and was one of the team members on fireteam Redeem, who were the first group to clear the insanely difficult Last Wish Raid.