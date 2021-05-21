The Ultimate Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide: Raid walkthrough, how to beat boss fights, rewards, secret chests - Dexerto

The Raid that started it all finally returned — Vault of Glass is now back in Destiny 2. Whether you’ve cleared it before or navigating your first run, we’ve got you covered with a complete Vault of Glass walkthrough.

When Destiny first launched in 2014, one of the most difficult challenges in all of gaming quickly became available. Vault of Glass unlocked just one week into Bungie’s ever-evolving shooter, setting the bar for what Guardians would come to expect over the following years.

As the first six-man PVE activity, it pushed Fireteams to their limits, demanding extraordinary communication and perfectly executed strategies. Seven years later and it’s still looked at as one of Destiny’s crowning achievements.

Advertisement

Now finally back in Destiny 2, players are jumping in and figuring out the classic Raid once again.

If you’re struggling to clear a certain encounter or want some help finding hidden secrets, here’s an in-depth guide of everything there is to know about Vault of Glass.

Contents:

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Opening the Vault

When you first load into the Vault of Glass, you won’t actually be near the first real encounter. Different from almost every other Raid, this one starts you off outside in what used to be a public space in Destiny 1. Your first objective is simple: open the vault.

Looking around the starting area you’ll notice three Vex sync plates. One to the left side, one towards the center, and one up high on the right side of the map. You’ll want to split into three teams of two so that each group can look after one plate.

Advertisement

Once you’ve sorted your teams, head to the plates and defend them from Vex enemies nearby. Your entire goal here is to defend all three plates long enough to build a spire in the middle of the map which then opens the Vault.

Pesky foes will try to knock you down, but more importantly, they’ll try to interrupt progress by stepping on the plates. Stop them at all costs and keep your three plates clear for a few minutes. If even one plate turns red, it can reset progress for the entire team. However, rest assured that there’s no proper ‘fail-state’ for this activity. You won’t need to wait for a revive as you can respawn at any time.

Advertisement

With all three plates cleared and the spire built, the Vault doors will spring open, allowing you and your team to properly begin the Raid.

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Defending the Confluxes

After navigating through the first section of the Vault, you’ll drop down into a brand new combat area. To kick things off here, all you really need to worry about is clearing Vex enemies.

There are three Confluxes that will spawn around the map, one to the left, one to the right, and one near the middle. Similar to the first encounter, your job is to keep Vex away from these Confluxes. They’ll be rushing to each Conflux before kneeling down and sacrificing themselves; you’ll know it when you see it. If too many Vex sacrifice themselves, you’ll fail the encounter and have to start over.

Advertisement

At first, you’ll just be focusing on one Conflux at a time. However, you’ll soon have to defend all three at once. Therefore, it’s recommended that you split into the same three teams of two as before. Each duo should keep a close eye on their Conflux while helping others when they can.

One thing to be wary of during this encounter is green goop on the floor; a new enemy type exclusive to Vault of Glass — the Fanatic — contains some dangerous goop that spreads over the floor when you kill them. If you happen to step on this substance, you’ll have a new debuff on the bottom left of your screen.

Advertisement

Read More: Destiny 2 PVP players reach Stasis breaking point

If you’re marked by the Templars, you’ll be killed instantly when the next Ritual of Negation wipe comes through. These happen roughly once a minute. In order to clear the mark, drop into the very middle of the map and stand inside the cleansing pool.

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Destroying Oracles

The next section of the Raid is often looked at as one of the more frustrating encounters in any activity. This phase introduces Oracles to the mix, bright little orbs that appear around the map with a musical chime. Your task is to destroy every single one that spawns in.

At the beginning of the encounter, seven Oracles will appear one after another. This is to give you a quick look at where they all spawn, so take this opportunity to learn the pattern and memorize their locations. As always, split your fireteam accordingly so that the entire map is covered.

To start out, a single Oracle will spawn, followed by a wave of enemies. Then two Oracles spawn, followed by another wave of enemies. Then three, then four, all the way up to seven Oracles in a single instance. You need to shoot them down mere seconds after they appear as failing to clear even one will result in a complete reset.

This is how things can become frustrating. You may clear the first six waves perfectly but miss one Oracle in the seventh round and have to restart the entire thing. It’s vital that every single player knows all Oracle spawn locations before you begin. This way, if there’s ever a teammate that goes down, any other player can take over and clear their designated Oracles.

It’s truly worth taking the time to learn their audio cues and have their patterns locked down. Not only will this intel help for completing the encounter, but it also comes in handy for the upcoming boss fight as well.

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Templar Boss Fight

After defending the Confluxes and clearing wave after wave of pesky Oracles, you’ve finally reached the first boss fight in Vault of Glass. The Templar boss is quite simple mechanically but it can be extremely demanding when it comes to staying alive and maximizing your damage output.

First things first, you’ll notice a Relic has appeared on the map. Arrange your Fireteam so that you have one dedicated Relic holder and one backup Relic holder just in case the first player goes down at any stage.

For those in control of the Relic, you’re undoubtedly the most important part of this fight. While it can be used as a melee weapon, the Relic serves two main roles. First, it comes with the ability to cleanse your teammates. Holding down the ‘fire’ button will generate a large bubble around you. Anyone that steps inside will instantly have their negation marks removed – similar to how jumping in the middle of the map cleansed players in the previous section.

Cleansing allies is absolutely vital in this boss fight. If any of your teammates are marked, be sure to listen out and rush to them as soon as possible. If you hold off on cleansing them for too long, it’ll lead to an instant death and most likely a subsequent wipe.

Next up, the Relic also comes with a key ability that allows for boss damage. Your Super charges exceptionally fast with the Relic in hand, however, it’s not your average Super. Activating the ability will send out a burst of energy. Aim this at the Templar’s shield to temporarily knock it down and allow for a quick damage phase.

Before your team starts blasting, take a few seconds to look for players trapped in bubbles. Upon dropping the Templar’s shield, a handful of players will find themselves encased at random. You’ll need to quickly shoot yourself out of these bubbles before you can damage the boss.

Without the Relic’s Super, the Templar’s shield is completely impenetrable. Therefore, you need to make the most of every damage phase possible. Clear some other enemies and make sure your team is fully coordinated before bringing the shield down. With everyone set up, you should only need three or four damage phases at most.

All throughout this encounter, Oracles will be spawning in the same locations as they did earlier. It can help to try to clear them as per usual, though failing to do so won’t result in an instant wipe. This time around, you’ve got the Relic on standby to clear any players marked with negation. Still, it can help keep everyone free from panic if you’re clearing Oracles just as efficiently as before, then worrying about boss damage.

As with most boss fights in the early Destiny Raids, the Templar does have an enrage timer. If you take too long, the powerful enemy will decide to cut your run short and instantly wipe the whole team. Try to act quickly and get through your damage phases one after the other to avoid an enrage phase.

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Gorgon’s Labyrinth

With the Templar down, it’s time to travel through to the second proper area of the Raid. After pushing forward and dropping further into the depths of the Vault, you’ll soon come across some not-so-friendly Gorgons.

Another brand new enemy type exclusive to the Raid, Gorgons will absolutely wreck your squad if you’re not prepared. Their entire purpose is to track you down and instantly wipe your fireteam. As a result, this phase is purely focused on being stealthy.

Your goal is to get through this dimly lit area without altering the Gorgons. Take a few attempts to learn their movements, study their paths, and memorize their locations. You want your full team moving as a pack, quickly clearing gaps at the right times to avoid the deadly foes. No one should be firing weapons or even sprinting unless it’s necessary. The quieter you are, the harder you are to spot.

First up, you’ll want to hug the left-most wall in the starting area. Moving forward you’ll come to the first big opening with Gorgons appearing in all directions. Wait for the right moment and process into the opening, using a nearby rock to scale onto high-ground in the very center. It can be rather finicky here so try to avoid clumping too tight with your teammates and messing with each other’s jumps.

When you’re all set, stick to the left-hand side and look for a smaller cave entrance across the room. Make a dash for this opening and follow it through until you drop out of the Gorgon-infested area.

Read More: Bungie accidentally turns Destiny 2 crossplay on early

It’s worth noting you can actually kill Gorgons. They’re not impervious to damage but they will absorb a ridiculous amount. If you happen to get spotted but want to keep the run alive, it’s going to take all your heavy ammo, a few Supers, and just about everything else you’ve got. Even then, you’ll only have a few seconds before detonation, so kill them quickly if you want to keep the run going.

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Killing Gatekeepers

After clearing the Gorgon’s Labyrinth, you’ll be treated to a simple jumping section with disappearing platforms. Even on your first run, this section shouldn’t be all too difficult so long as you time your movements in accordance with the relocating terrain. Jump across and hug the wall as tight as possible. Progress along the incredibly thin ledge, jumping out and floating back inwards where necessary, and you’ll have this platforming challenge ticked off in no time.

Once you’re through, a door will open and you’ll be in the final area of the Raid. This is where things truly ramp up and the level of complexity reaches new heights.

Before starting a proper run, you’ll first want to familiarize yourself with two Vex plates in the new map. No different from the plates you defended in the first part of the Raid outside of the Vault, players must stand inside to trigger an effect. These plates serve as portals that will teleport you to completely different locations, perhaps even different timelines depending on how you look at the lore.

The left plate sends you to a red map you’ll quickly refer to as Mars. The right sends you to a more vibrant green map teams refer to as Venus. While these aren’t confirmed locations, simple labels are absolutely crucial for the final sections of the raid, so be sure to drill these into your team before getting underway.

When you’re ready to start an actual run, you’ll need to clear a Gatekeeper before anything else. Have all six players get their most powerful weapons out to burst the giant foe down as quickly as possible.

With the first Gatekeeper dead, the Vex plates will now come into focus. Split your team into the same three duos as before. Two players will try to remain on the plate to keep the portal active. Two players will spread out a little and clear adds in the area. Meanwhile, the final two players get to head through the portals. Up first, tackle the left-side portal and journey to Mars.

For the players inside, you’ll immediately have your hands full. Clear the area, kill the Gatekeeper, and retrieve the Relic it drops before heading back out through the portal. Time is of the essence here so be quick on your feet. The longer you spend inside, the more challenging it will be for your team to keep the portal open.

The second you step through the portal, the player with the Relic needs to trigger a cleanse as you’ll both be marked for negation. Unlike in the Templar section, being marked here comes with a unique debuff that turns your screen black. You’ll know for certain when you’re marked as you quite literally won’t be able to see. Be sure to cleanse often to keep your vision on point.

From here, have your entire squad rotate over to the opposite portal so that you can get to Venus. The same two players who went to Mars will need to go through this next portal as well as one extra. Repeat the process of clearing adds and killing the Gatekeeper to drop another Relic. The first Relic holder needs to ensure their two allies are constantly being cleansed so they can shoot straight on Venus.

Meanwhile, for the players still back inside the Vault, a new challenge will have appeared. While one of the three groups remains focused on the portal, the last remaining player now needs to defend a Conflux in the center of the map. Powerful Minotaurs will be spawning quite rapidly, so clear them with your heavy weapons and stop them from sacrificing to the Conflux.

It’ll be a mad rush, with different teams trying to communicate different things while focusing on different objectives. Try to stay calm and only call for help when absolutely vital. Before long, you’ll have the Venus team returning through the portal with two Relics. From there, it’s simply a matter of clearing enemies and keeping the Conflux safe.

Even more powerful Descendent Minotaurs will now be appearing in this phase. They should be the primary focus of the Relic holders while everyone else keeps on top of the other adds. After roughly a minute of defense, you’ll be wrapped up and all set for the final boss.

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Atheon Boss Fight

At long last, you’ve reached the final encounter in Destiny’s Vault of Glass Raid. Kudos for making it this far, but here’s where the fun really begins. The Atheon boss fight remains one of the more frustrating in Destiny history for a number of reasons. It’s quite a buggy fight and sometimes, things just don’t go your way even if you’re doing everything right. So the first crucial tip is to not get frustrated. If you fail a run, keep your chin up and try again.

Similar to the previous challenge, this boss fight is designed around the portals to Mars and Venus. However, this time around you don’t get to pick the teams. Completely at random, Atheon will teleport three players to either location. You don’t get to arrange who, and you get to plan where. Therefore, it’s essential all six players know exactly what to do in every possible role. To help explain this fight, it’s best to have two labels: Home and Away teams.

Away team objectives

Once the fight begins, the three players teleported away need to yell their location. Scream either Mars or Venus so that the remaining allies can quickly jump to the correct Vex plate and start opening the portal.

For these players, you’ll be loaded into one of the two locations with a Relic at your feet. Have one of you grab it and immediately cleanse since you’ll be marked for negation. Two things will be happening for this team. First, there are a few devastating enemies inside that must be cleared immediately. They can wipe you out in the blink of an eye and in this encounter, a single death often means failure.

All the while, Oracles from the Templar room will be appearing once again. Same as before, these musical orbs need to be shot out of the sky before they completely end the run. However, while two players are trying to focus on the Oracles, the last teammate needs to be sticking with them and clearing their vision with the Relic. All three of you need to have each other’s backs, moving through the area side by side, and taking care of every single Oracle.

The moment the final Oracle is shot down, a brand new buff comes into effect for all six players in the Raid. Time’s Vengeance boosts your damage against Atheon, so now is the time for you to lay into the towering boss.

As you’re preparing to clear the last Oracle, communicate with the three players in the Vault so everyone can get in position for a proper damage phase.

Home team objectives

For the three random players kept inside the Vault with Atheon, your job is no different from the last encounter. Simply head to the correct Vex plate – either Mars or Venus – and defend it with your life. It’s on you to keep the portal active so that your teammates can return through safely when the time is right.

Making things more interesting, yet another exclusive enemy type appears during this phase. Supplicants are fast-moving Harpies that explode if they get up close. For some added difficulty, they also explode upon death, so be careful at all times. Try not to clump together as you defend the portal and clear the Supplicants. Just make sure all of them are wiped out before the Away team returns. It could just ruin your damage phase if one nasty explosion catches the squad by surprise.

Atheon’s damage phase

With both teams doing their jobs correctly, all six players will now be back in the Vault with Time’s Vengeance active for roughly 30 seconds. Everyone should rush to a platform in the center of the map for maximum efficiency. Thanks to the Relic holder, they’ll be able to activate a massive shield to keep you all safe while dealing damage.

Group up behind the shield, use your Supers, heavy weapons, and throw everything you’ve got at Atheon before the buff expires. If all goes well, you should take out roughly a third of its total health. Therefore, it’s time to rinse and repeat the process twice more, potentially three more times if you’re low on damage or something goes awry part-way through. There’s no room for a fifth cycle due to Atheon’s enrage feature.

Soon after each damage section, players will be teleported at random once again. This is undoubtedly the most challenging aspect as all six players need to fully understand the different tasks. Try to keep comms clear and focus on each step of the encounter one by one. Soon enough, you’ll be an expert and know exactly how to coordinate an attack on Atheon.

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Rewards & Loot

While the Raid is yet to go live in Destiny 2, we already have an early look at Vault of Glass loot thanks to dataminers who scrubbed Bungie’s API. A number of fan-favorite weapons are returning along with a devastating Exotic. Below is a full list of what to expect.

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Weapons

Weapon Name Weapon Type Encounter Vision of Confluence Legendary Scout Rifle – Solar TBC Praedyth’s Revenge Legendary Sniper Rifle – Kinetic Fatebringer Legendary Hand Cannon – Kinetic Found Verdict Legendary Shotgun – Arc Corrective Measure Legendary Machine Gun – Void Hezen Vengeance Legendary Rocket Launcher – Solar Vex Mythoclast Exotic Fusion Rifle – Solar

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Titan armor

Armor Name Armor Type Encounter Battlecage of Kabr Helmet TBC Kabr’s Brazen Grips Arms Kabr’s Wrath Chest Kabr’s Forceful Greaves Legs Light of the Great Prism Class Item

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Warlock armor

Armor Name Armor Type Encounter Facade of the Hezen Lords Helmet TBC Gloves of the Hezen Lords Arms Cuirass of the Hezen Lords Chest Tread of the Hezen Lords Legs Fragment of the Prime Class Item

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Hunter armor

Armor Name Armor Type Encounter Prime Zealot Helm Helmet TBC Prime Zealot Gloves Arms Prime Zealot Cuirass Chest Prime Zealot Greaves Legs Shattered Vault Cloak Class Item

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Armor mods