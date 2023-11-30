Bungie responds to Destiny 2 players’ concerns over rehashing 5-year-old content

Bungie has assured players that the newest Destiny 2 season, Season of the Wish, will not be overly reliant on The Blind Well despite early concerns.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish has now launched and the newest story beat has players interacting with the ghost of Riven. The Wish Dragon is not keen on granting the Guardian’s wish of getting through the portal in the Traveler to pursue the Witness. That seems fair enough too on account of us killing her in the Last Wish raid. That said, she’s open to a deal if we can help recover her brood and potentially save the existence of the Ahamkara.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s a fun premise for a season, but some complaints from the community have already cropped up. Concerns had been raised after the Blind Well, a five-year-old activity, was key to the opening week’s questline. Many were worried that the tired content could be central to the season’s offerings.

However, worry not as more clarification on the issue has been given. Bungie has now refuted that it will be central to Season of the Wish and players shouldn’t expect to do it most weeks.

Article continues after ad

The Blind Well was included in Week 1 for a good reason

This news comes after a series of posts from the Destiny 2 Team X/Twitter account. They explain there are only a few instances of Blind Well integration in the season and the reasoning for including it in the first week is actually pretty sound.

Article continues after ad

Bungie says: “We’ve heard you that asking players to go back to the Blind Well as part of the first week’s story is a sore spot. One of our goals here was to make sure players knew from the start that there’s increased difficulty and new loot to earn in this activity.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It added: “You won’t need to go back every week. Players will only be asked to return to the Blind Well once in Week 6, and it will be an opt-in activity after that for the rest of the Season.”

The account did say that the Seasonal Seal will require a completion of the heroic version of the Blind Well and that there’s one Seasonal Challenge in Week 6.

Article continues after ad

This level of communication is great to see, especially so quickly. The account covered other issues too, including the announcement that the controversial Starter Pack has stopped being sold, as well as an update about the the Fireteam finder.

Article continues after ad

Here’s hoping this level of communication keeps up, especially at this speed. Getting an update on several issues less than two days after a season launch is excellent. Let’s hope it starts a precedent.