What is Onslaught in Destiny 2? New Into The Light game mode explained

Into The Light is the new minor expansion coming to Destiny 2 before The Final Shape, here’s everything we know about its new game mode, Onslaught.

Onslaught will be the new PvE mode added to Destiny 2 as part of the Into The Light expansion on April 9, 2024.

Featuring a horde-style of gameplay, it’ll have Guardians defending the Last City for rewards and more. Want to know more about the new game mode? We’ve got you covered on all there is to know.

What is Onslaught in Destiny 2?

Onslaught is a horde-style PvE mode coming to Destiny 2 in Into The Light. Taking place in the Last City, Guardians will need to work together to fend off waves of enemies, collecting scrap and building defenses to assist them along the way.

Article continues after ad

The mode will take place on the Midtown PvP map with new decorations. Players will occasionally need to invade a Pyramid ship to defeat a boss every 10 waves or so in order to progress.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Guardians will need to defend around points in the Midtown map.

The playlist version of Onslaught will only feature 10 waves total, whereas the harder Challenge mode will have 5 sets of 10 waves, with players needing to move around to 3 different locations across the map throughout.

How many Guardians in Destiny 2’s Onslaught mode?

You can play with up to 2 other Guardians in Onslaught for a total of 3.

This can be done through a fireteam or through matchmaking, meaning solo players will still be able to hop into the mode and try their hand at it.

Article continues after ad

Challenge mode on Normal difficulty will also be available for matchmaking, but the higher difficulty Legend mode may require a premade fireteam for better coordination.

Onslaught rewards in Destiny 2

Not much is known about what rewards we’ll be receiving for Onslaught in Destiny 2, but with the release of weapons like Midnight Coup, it’s likely we’ll see the return of fan-favorite weapons as rewards for the mode.

We’ll be sure to update you here as further details emerge on specific Onslaught rewards.