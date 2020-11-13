 How to unlock Salvation's Grip in Destiny 2: Beyond Light - Dexerto
Destiny

How to unlock Salvation’s Grip in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Published: 13/Nov/2020 16:08 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 18:10

by Andrew Highton
salvation's grip in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

One of the key components to unlocking Destin 2: Beyond Light’s significant content is obtaining Salvation’s Grip. The exotic grenade launcher is a huge factor in unlocking Aspects & Fragments and really getting the most out of the game. We’ll show you how to unlock Salavation’s Grip in Beyond Light.

Much of the talk heading into Destiny 2: Beyond Light was about its new features brought in to revolutionize the game. Stasis, Aspects & Fragments, are just some of the new content that veterans and newcomers alike can gobble up.

But to enjoy some of these finer delights, a bit of extracurricular activity is required beforehand. The Exotic Stasis weapon — Salvation’s Grip — is needed to destroy the five Entropic Shards that are hidden around Bungie‘s Europa.

So here’s a quick guide on how to unlock Salvation’s Grip in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

The steps to unlock Salvation’s Grip

salvation's grip in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Whilst not the best weapon in the world, it is still functional.

The weapon itself isn’t a potent weapon of mass destruction, but what it can do is priceless. The Entropic Shards are practically untouchable, save for one Exotic grenade launcher that’s Stasis abilities allow it to destroy them.

These are the tasks you’ll need to endure.

Complete the campaign

A very simple one to start things off. Smash your way through the Beyond Light main campaign, defeat Eramis, and you’re already one step closer to Salvation’s Grip.

Do this, then speak to the Drifter in the Tower.

Kill Fallen Captains and Servitors

This is a laborious prospect that is grindy and will take time. But you need to defeat 10 captains and 10 servitors to collect intel. Summon the willpower and determination, take them down, and then move onto the next step.

Successfully complete an Empire Hunt

Empire Hunts are new post-game content missions that you see you battle strong foes. You can either do this naturally doing the campaign, or you may need to part ways with a lump sum of 40 Herealways Pieces to obtain an Empire Hunt too.

Get kills using Stasis

stasis being used on enemies in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Stasis, quite simply, is really cool.

Nothing complicated about this one, just engage Terminator mode and exterminate everything you see. Do some Lost Sectors, Public Events, just anything where you’ll be able to use your Stasis abilities to rack up some bodies.

Complete Concealed Void Lost Sector and meet Spider’s associate

For this one it’s a case of plowing your way through this Lost Sector, beating the enemies, and defeating the boss. Once you’ve reached the end, you’ll meet up with the associate and give you the codes that you need.

Meet The Drifter again, then complete Stealing Stasis

With the codes in your possession, you can head back to the Tower and talk to the Drifter. They will give you the Stealing Stasis quest and all you then need to do is finish the quest, and you should have Salvation’s Grip by the end of it.

It’s that simple folks. A few steps stand between you and the grenade launcher itself.

With these simple instructions, you should know how to unlock Salvation’s Grip in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and how to go about it.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!