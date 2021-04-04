Destiny 2: Where is Xur this week? New location and exotics - Dexerto

It’s a new weekend, which means every Guardian’s favorite shady Destiny 2 vendor is back. Xur is ready and waiting to sell you a new exotic or two, and offer up his cipher quest if you’re in need of another weapon from the exotic archive.

Every Friday, like clockwork, Xur returns to Destiny 2 and offers Guardians a chance to grab an exotic weapon and some new exotic armor rolls, along with his exclusive cipher quest that you need to complete if you want to claim an old exotic weapon from the Monument to Lost Lights.

This week, Xur has returned to Nessus, where he’s patiently waiting for your arrival in the Watcher’s Grave. Here’s how to find where the Agent of the Nine is hiding and some information on just what he’s peddling to Guardians this weekend.

Xur’s location

This week, Xur can be found on Nessus. Load up your game, select Nessus from the Director, then choose the fast travel point in the Watcher’s Grave and, voila, you’ll be loading into the green-tinted location in no time.

Once you materialize on Nessus, you’ll need to perform some aerial acrobatics in order to reach Xur. He’s in a bit of a tricky spot, and you’ll need to jump up on some tree branches poking out from the cliffside in Watcher’s Grave in order to reach him.

Xur’s exotic inventory

Xur is selling the Arbalest exotic linear fusion rifle as his exotic armament of the weekend. In addition to that powerful weapon, he’s also got one piece of exotic armor available for each class: the Orpheus Rig for Hunters, Lion Rampant for Titans, and Aeon Soul for Warlocks.

Arbalest

Arbalest was a topic of hot debate, especially for PVP players, until a recent nerf in patch 3.1.1 knocked it down a notch. The weapon’s intrinsic perk, Compounding Force, causes increased damage to elemental shields, making it a solid choice for taking out shielded combatants.

Orpheus Rig Hunter Leg Armor

Xur’s offering for Hunters this week is the Orpheus Rig exotic leg armor. A solid choice for players who enjoy using the Nightstalker subclass, the armor’s special Uncanny Arrows perk buffs your Deadfall and Moebius Quiver super abilities substantially.

For any Nighstalkers using the Way of the Pathfinder or the Way Of The Trapper ability trees, this item refunds energy for enemies hit by your Deadfall Void Anchors or provides more shots for your Moebius Quiver, respectively.

Aeon Soul Warlock Gauntlets

For Warlocks, Xur is offering the Aeon Soul exotic gauntlets this week. Previously some of the worst exotics in Destiny 2, each Aeon Cult armor piece received a huge re-work in Season of the Chosen, with new interchangeable mods and bonuses they provide you and your teammates.

If you’re a Warlock who doesn’t have the Aeon Soul gauntlets yet, you should definitely pick them up while you can — especially if you often find yourself grinding the Strike playlist or even Crucible and Gambit in a dedicated fireteam.

Lion Rampant Titan Leg Armor

For the Titans out there, this week’s offering from Xur is the Lion Rampant exotic leg armor. The armor’s unique Jump Jets perk improves your maneuverability and hip-fire when soaring through the air.

If you find yourself unable to keep your feet planted on the ground (like Striker Titans using the Code of the Missile), the Lion Rampant exotic could come in handy. Pair them with an Icarus Grip mod on your weapons, and you’ll be raining down destruction from the skies.

Xur’s exotic cipher quest

While Xur’s choice of exotic weapon and various exotic armor pieces rotates each week, the Agent of the Nine always has an exotic cipher quest available for players to pick up (unless they already have one active in their inventory that needs to be completed).

The exact process for finishing the quest can vary, but it involves completing a number of activities in Destiny 2’s three core playlists: Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit. If you’re desperate for a chance to recover an old exotic from the kiosk in the Tower, you should grab this and knock it out.

Make sure to stop by the Watcher’s Grave on Nessus to pick up any of Xur’s exotic inventory before the weekly reset on Tuesday, April 6. The vendor will disappear and won’t return until next Friday, when he’ll show up like clockwork and offer Guardians some new exotics — for a price.