Destiny 2 Crowning Duologue: How to get Strand Rocker Launcher & God Roll (PvE/PvP)

This year’s Destiny 2 Solstice event introduced a variety of content including a brand new Rocket Launcher. Here’s everything you need to know about Crowning Duologue including how to get the Strand Launcher and what its God Roll is for both PvE & PvP.

Arriving alongside Solstice, Destiny 2’s first-ever Strand Rocket Launcher is here. The Crowning Duologue is a Precision Frame which means it automatically tracks enemies, albeit at the cost of overall impact damage.

Article continues after ad

On paper, this new Rocket Launcher doesn’t exactly look meta-defining but it still could have some potential thanks to its unique perk pool. Plus it’s the only Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2 that can benefit from Strand-exclusive buffs.

Here’s how to get the Crowning Duologue Strand Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2, and what God Rolls you should be looking out for.

Contents

How to get Crowning Duologue in Destiny 2

The Crowing Duologue is obtained as a somewhat rare drop from completing Bonfire Bash, Solstice’s seasonal activity.

Article continues after ad

Bonfire Bash can be accessed through The Tower by selecting the playlist located just above the Courtyard. It is a co-op, matchmaking-enabled activity for fireteams of up to three players.

What is the PvE God Roll for Crowning Duologue?

Barrel: Volatile Launch

Volatile Launch Magazine: Impact Casing

Impact Casing Basic Trait 1: Field Prep

Field Prep Basic Trait 2: Chain Reaction

Chain Reaction Origin Trait: Dream Work

Dream Work Masterwork: Blast Radius

Blast Radius Mod: Boss Spec

Both Volatile Launch and Impact Casing are must-haves on just about any PvE Rocket Launcher. When combined they drastically improve both the launcher’s Blast Radius and damage on direct hits.

For Basic Trait 1, we opt for Field Prep which increases Ammo Reserves and provides a huge boost to Reload Speed while crouching. The only good alternative in this slot is Auto-loading Holster which automatically reloads Crowning Duologue even when it’s holstered.

Article continues after ad

As for Basic Trait 2, Chain Reaction is the stand-out choice. With this trait equipped each final blow creates an elemental damage explosion, effectively further increasing the Crowning Duologue’s Blast Radius. Alternatively, Cluster Bomb is a solid option that serves a similar purpose.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Light GG The PVE god roll for Crowning Duologue in Destiny 2.

What is the PvP God Roll for Crowning Duologue?

Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: High-velocity Rounds

High-velocity Rounds Basic Trait 1: Impulse Amplifier

Impulse Amplifier Basic Trait 2: Hatchling

Hatchling Origin Trait: Dream Work

Dream Work Masterwork: Blast Radius

Blast Radius Mod: Quick Access Sling

For PvP, Velocity is the main priority as it makes it much harder for enemy Guardians to avoid incoming rockets. For this reason, it’s best to use Quick Launch and High-velocity Rounds which massively boost Velocity and even provide a nice bump to Handling and Reload Speed.

Article continues after ad

To further enhance Velocity we recommend Impulse Amplifier which is always a fantastic pick on any PvP launcher. Not only does it drastically increase the velocity of fired rockets but it also provides a passive 20 Reload Speed which is great for follow-up shots.

The final perk slot doesn’t have any massive standouts for PvP, but Hatchling is an interesting option as Crowning Duologue is the only Rocket Launcher to gain access to it. The only other worthwhile alternative is Chain Reaction.

Article continues after ad

Light GG The PVP god roll for Crowning Duologue in Destiny 2.

That’s everything you need to know about the Crowning Duologue Strand Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2. For more useful tips & tricks consider checking out some of our other guides;

Deepsight Harmonizers: How to farm, use, and what weapons to convert | How to fish in Destiny 2 | Best Exotic weapons | Best PvP Weapons | Best PvE Weapons | Season of the Deep Season Pass: Rewards & ranks | How to get Wicked Implement catalyst | Best Titan Builds | Best Warlock Builds | Best Arc 3.0 Builds | Best Solar 3.0 Builds | Best Stasis Builds | Best Void 3.0 Builds | Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2023