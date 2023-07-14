Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2023: Start time, new Solstice armor, weapon, buffs, more

The Solstice of Heroes event is returning to Destiny 2 in 2023 and along with it comes new armor to upgrade, a brand new strand rocket launcher, new buffs, and more.

Destiny 2’s flashiest event is just on the horizon. The Solstice of Heroes 2023 celebrates all the things Guardians have completed over the year. The event also introduces an amazing-looking armor set that glows according to the subclass you currently have equipped. Combine this with a limited-time game mode and new Strand rocket launcher and it’s no surprise players are excited to see its return.

What is Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2023 event?

Solstice of Heroes is Destiny 2’s way of celebrating the Guardian’s efforts throughout the year. The event will be held in the Last City as per usual and will feature Eva Levante as the event vendor.

Gameplay-wise, the Solstice of Heroes 2023 will mainly involve upgrading your armor pieces by participating in the Bonfire Bash held in the European Aerial Zone. Players will need to collect Silver Ash, Silver Leaves, and Kindling to upgrade their various armor pieces to gain that coveted glow.

When is Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2023 event?

Solstice of Heroes will be making its way to Destiny 2 next week. This means the weekly reset of July 18, 2023. The event will likely last around 4 weeks, meaning the end date should be around August 15, 2023.

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes Armor and rewards

Like in previous years, Solstice of Heroes 2023 will offer special armor pieces that can be upgraded to showcase their glow. Each class will have its unique armor set as usual. These armor pieces will need to be upgraded multiple times before reaching the glowing effect, meaning there will be a grind ahead. Alternatively, you’ll be able to pay Bright Dust or Silver to buy the transmogrification effect from the Eververse Store.

Bungie Solstice Armor will of course give off that same iconic glow.

Players will be able to reroll and recreate this armor throughout the event, making it a perfect time to farm for high-stat gear.

Alongside this, Solstice of Heroes 2023 comes with a new Strand Rocket Launcher specifically made for the event.

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes Buffs

To reign in the celebrations, Guardians will receive buffs whilst participating in the Bonfire Bash mode. These new buffs are Firebound and Flare, with the latter also being available in Vanguard Ops playlists.

Firebound

When close to a fireteam member, gain increased Recovery and Super regeneration.

Flare

Rapidly defeat combatants to unleash waves of paracausal fire around you, dealing damage to nearby combatants.

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes how to obtain Silver Leaf, Ash, and Kindling

In order to grab the necessary items to upgrade your armor, here’s what you’ll need to do.

Silver Leaves

Earn Silver Leaves by completing activities throughout the game.

Silver Ash

Transform Silver Leaves into Silver Ash by completing the Bonfire Bash activity.

Spend Silver Ash to reroll armor stats from the armor mod screen.

Kindling