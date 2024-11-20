Reprised Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle is the consistency king made for PvP

Episode Revenant saw a classic Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle reprised, with its refreshed perk pool making it a natural fit for PvP thanks to its incredible consistency and ease of use.

It turns out that Deadlock wasn’t the only meta PvP weapon introduced in Revenant Act 2. This update also saw Gridskipper get reprised, introducing the first version of the Void Pulse Rifle since it was initially released in Season 14.

Gridskipper was always good but now stands out as one of the best weapons in the sandbox. It rolls a range of perks that are all worth considering, including Demolitionist, Perpetual Motion, Repulsor Brace, Destabilizing Rounds, and Frenzy. However, there’s only one god roll you’ll want to farm if dominating the Crucible is your goal.

Gridskipper god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk 1: Lone Wolf

Lone Wolf Perk 2: Headseeker

Headseeker Masterwork: Range

Lone Wolf has emerged as the premier PvP perk in Destiny 2. It provides a +10 boost to Aim Assist, Airborne Effectiveness, and Range, with these being doubled if no allies are within 15 meters. These are free stats that essentially make any weapon without this perk hard to justify using these days, regardless of whether you play casually, Trials of Osiris, or Competitive.

The other perk you’ll want is Headseeker, which increases precision damage after landing a body shot. This helps a lot with consistency, as it makes damage fall-off less punishing and means you don’t need to deal exclusively precision damage to reach Gridskipper’s optimal TTK of 730 ms.

These two perks work extremely well together. They both grant passive bonuses that don’t require you to do anything special and provide big boosts that easily elevate the Void Pulse Rifle into the meta.

The only other Rapid-Fire Pulse Rifle that gets this perk combination is Jurassic Green, a Solar weapon that was available from Festival of the Lost 2024. However, Jurassic Green has very poor stats, with Gridskipper beating it by a wide margin in almost every category, including Range, Stability, and Handling.

Some other Pulse Rifles worth considering that get this roll are Bygones and Vantage Point, which can be acquired from Gambit and Episode Revenant seasonal activities, respectively. These are both strong alternatives but don’t share the same frame as Gridskipper, so they aren’t direct replacements by any means.