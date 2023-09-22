How to get Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Twitch Drops

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is almost here, and players are eager to explore the new Dogtown district and experience a new storyline as their favorite mercenary, V. However, Twitch has enabled drops where you can obtain free gear and weapons before entering the game. Here’s how to get all of them.

Developers are always coming up with new strategies to get people interested in their games in the ever-evolving gaming and streaming industry. The Twitch Drops feature is one way to do this because it links the streaming service with virtual goods that players can get for free.

These offer dynamic ways for users to gain access to special content while watching their favorite streams. Similarly, to celebrate the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (check out our review here), CD Projekt RED has announced a Twitch Drops campaign where viewers will be able to unlock free goods while watching an eligible streamer stream the game.

Here’s how you can get them all.

Contents

How to link your Twitch and GOG accounts

In order to participate in the Drop campaign and receive rewards, you need to link your GOG.COM and Twitch accounts. To do so, all you need to do is head over to the GOG website and log in to your account.

If you don’t have one, you’ll be able to create one for free during the process. Once there, follow the on-screen instructions to link your Twitch account, where you’ll be required to login as well.

For Xbox and PlayStation players, you can link your platform accounts to both GOG and Twitch to be eligible for free drops.

CD Projekt RED Viewers can get up to four free items via Twitch Drops.

How to get the Twitch drops

The Twitch drops campaign for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will begin on September 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. CEST and will end on October 21, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. CEST. Once your GOG account is linked with your Twitch account, you can earn unique items by watching any channel for at least 1 hour in the Cyberpunk 2077 category with Drops enabled.

Here are all the eligible streamers you can watch to earn the free Twitch Drops:

The drop campaign will grant four free items to eligible viewers which will be available at certain dates and times. Here are all the free items you can get and when will they become available:

NUS Infiltrator Pants: September 25, 1 p.m. CEST to October 2, 11:59 p.m. CEST

September 25, 1 p.m. CEST to October 2, 11:59 p.m. CEST NUS Infiltrator Boots: October 3, 12 a.m. CEST to October 12, 11:59 p.m. CEST

October 3, 12 a.m. CEST to October 12, 11:59 p.m. CEST NUS Infiltrator Jacket: October 13, 12 a.m. CEST to October 21, 11:59 p.m. CEST

October 13, 12 a.m. CEST to October 21, 11:59 p.m. CEST NUS Infiltrator Headgear: September 25, 1 p.m. CEST to October 21, 11:59 p.m. CEST

Apart from these rewards, there’s also one unique item you can get by being generous towards smaller Twitch streamers.

CD Projekt RED You can also get a free weapon by gifting two subs during a Phantom Liberty stream.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty sniper rifle for free

CD Projekt RED has also generously announced a free weapon drop while you watch other streamers play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on their streams. From September 25, 1 p.m. CEST to October 21, 11:59 p.m. CEST, you can additionally support eligible Twitch partners and affiliates playing Cyberpunk 2077 by gifting their channel 2 Twitch subscriptions of any tier.

As soon as you do so, you will earn the Yasha sniper rifle as a reward in the game. To claim these drops, simply go into your Inventory right under your account settings and hit claim. Now the next time you launch the game, you’ll be able to find these items in your inventory or stashed in V’s apartment.

So, there you have it — how to get free Twitch drops for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. For more about the game and Phantom Liberty expansion, be sure to check our other content and guides:

