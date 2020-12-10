Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Can you change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077?

Published: 10/Dec/2020 15:54

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 character customization
CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 features an incredibly robust character creator, but how can you change your appearance later in the game?

Like all good RPGs, Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to create your own unique looking character. Nearly every facet of your character can be adjusted, giving you complete control when it comes to making the perfect avatar. Everything from your character’s hair, eyes, skin, cyberware, and other appendages can be customized to your liking. 

Of course, cycling through all of the game’s character customizations can take a long time, especially since there are so many choices.  However, can you change your in-game appearance later in the game? 

Can you change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 character creator
CD Projekt
There’s certainly a lot of choice when it comes to making the perfect character.

Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t allow you to change your character’s appearance. In fact, as soon as you’ve finalized your customizations and left the creation menu, you’ll be forced to keep these options. This is obviously not ideal as certain options may look better in the game’s character creator than in the open-world itself. 

As a result, it’s often best to simply take your time and go over each option carefully before locking in your character’s looks for good. After all, if you do end up making a mistake, there’s literally nothing you can do about it.

In fact, the only way to change your character’s appearance outside of the character creator is by starting a completely new game. While it’s not exactly ideal, it is currently the only way you can rectify any unwanted customization options. 

Fortunately, Cyberpunk’s apparel does help alleviate this issue slightly, so try throwing on some new rags before you go wiping out hours of gameplay. It’s hoped that CD Projekt will provide an update that enables players to adjust these options later in the game, but for now, it’s these are the only options. 

For more Cyberpunk 2077 news and guides, stick with Dexerto.

How to master photo mode in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 10/Dec/2020 15:41

by Ava Thompson-Powell
CD Projekt Red

CyberPunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 awaits, as fans are taking in the breathtakingly visceral sights and sounds that we’re treated to in Night City. With such a gorgeous game, it’s paramount that we document the experience — like every good tourist — with some fantastic shots in photo mode.

Photo modes in video games nowadays are often an afterthought, with an incredibly basic set of tools at hand. While it may not seem like much, this tool is great from a gameplay standpoint. People will always want to share that cool killshot or beautiful vista with their fellow gamers online.

With that said, CD Projekt Red has included a vast array of fantastic options for that picture-perfect postcard moment.

All the tools

Showcasing photo mode in CyberPunk
CD Projekt Red
Launching photo mode from gameplay at any given moment is incredibly simple

To get started on your photo, launch the mode up by pressing N on keyboard, or by clicking L3 and R3 together if you’re using a controller. The game’s action will subsequently freeze, allowing you to get right into tweaking every element of your photo.

Once you’re there, you’ll be greeted with a whole array of options at your disposal to set up that perfect shot.

Taking a photo

Firest person perspective in CyberPunk's photo mode
CD Projekt Red
You’re able to use a drone to capture your images, or you can stick to V’s viewpoint.

If you’re looking to take a quick screenshot of the action that V is seeing, switch your camera type to ‘First-person Perspective’, or keep it at ‘Drone’ for more control over the scene and how things look. Drone mode allows you to fly around the scene to set up a shot, whereas only color grading, depth of field, and stickers are available for V’s view.

To take a photo, all you have to do is press Space on keyboard, for an Xbox controller, or Square with a PlayStation one.

Launching photo mode and taking a photo is that easy – but many of us will want to take that one step further. Here’s how:

Options, options, options

Showcasing the pose option in CyberPunk
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk’s photo mode includes a wide variety of poses.

Cyberpunk’s photo mode has 4 tabs you can utilize to set up a shot. It also has a 5th for saving and loading shot styles you want to use again in a pinch. It’s easy to navigate through these categories, with Q and E, or LB and RB. While the devs included some great presets for elements like color grading and angles, you can still take these one step further.

Depth of field is easily controlled through the on/off, auto setting, and aperture adjustments. Poses allow you to create a truly cinematic shot of your character, with a whole variety of stances, including idle and action poses, perfect for those sightseeing shots or intense battle moments.

You’re also able to move your character throughout a scene, or completely hide them if you’re looking to take that next awesome screenshot for your desktop wallpaper.

CyberPunk stickers in photo mode
CD Projekt Red
With 197 stickers to choose from, you’re never stuck for choice.

The Effect tab is where you’ll be handling the coloring for your image. Here you can adjust the brightness, grain, filter, contrast, highlights, and chromatic aberration of an image. The Stickers tab lets you choose up to 5 stickers for your image.  Each of the 197 options available can be resized, moved, rotated, and layered on top of one another for further control.

The final tab, a load and save option, allows you to store 3 slots that contain everything about an image, in case you want to return to it later. This is incredibly useful, especially if you’ve found a setup you’re likely to use over and over again for your shots.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to create a perfect shot in photo mode while you’re out in Night City, enjoying the vast world that Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer.