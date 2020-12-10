Cyberpunk 2077 features an incredibly robust character creator, but how can you change your appearance later in the game?
Like all good RPGs, Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to create your own unique looking character. Nearly every facet of your character can be adjusted, giving you complete control when it comes to making the perfect avatar. Everything from your character’s hair, eyes, skin, cyberware, and other appendages can be customized to your liking.
Of course, cycling through all of the game’s character customizations can take a long time, especially since there are so many choices. However, can you change your in-game appearance later in the game?
Can you change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077?
Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t allow you to change your character’s appearance. In fact, as soon as you’ve finalized your customizations and left the creation menu, you’ll be forced to keep these options. This is obviously not ideal as certain options may look better in the game’s character creator than in the open-world itself.
As a result, it’s often best to simply take your time and go over each option carefully before locking in your character’s looks for good. After all, if you do end up making a mistake, there’s literally nothing you can do about it.
In fact, the only way to change your character’s appearance outside of the character creator is by starting a completely new game. While it’s not exactly ideal, it is currently the only way you can rectify any unwanted customization options.
Fortunately, Cyberpunk’s apparel does help alleviate this issue slightly, so try throwing on some new rags before you go wiping out hours of gameplay. It’s hoped that CD Projekt will provide an update that enables players to adjust these options later in the game, but for now, it’s these are the only options.
