How to get Relic perk points in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 introduces a brand-new skill tree called Relic perks, which grants access to a plethora of new skills and abilities that make your character build more lethal than ever. But if you’re wondering how to unlock and acquire Relic perk points in the game, this guide has you covered.

With the release of Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, an array of new features and story quests have been added, making the adventure through the neon-lit streets of Night City even more immersive. The Relic Perks are one of the most exciting features since they give players access to one-of-a-kind skills and boost their cybernetic prowess.

They are cyberware upgrades with a long history in the game’s canon, and they represent experimental technology from a bygone period. Unlocking and harnessing the power of the Arasaka Relic in V’s skull allows players to get access to a wide variety of remarkable skills as they move through the expansion’s storyline and complete particular quests.

While most of the game’s perks may be acquired just by playing, collecting Relic perks is a little different if you’re playing the Phantom Liberty DLC (check out our review here). Here’s how to acquire and utilize Relic perk points in the game.

How to acquire Relic perk points

When you commence the first quest in the Phantom Liberty expansion, NUSA’s (New United States of America) Netrunner Songbird will grant you access to Relic perks. As explained by the character, these benefits unlock the Militech-created technology concealed within the Arasaka Relic in V’s head.

CD Projekt RED / SONiK Songbird unlocks Relic Perks for V at the beginning of the expansion.

Now that V is working with the NUSA, they get to experience the complete benefits of the Relic’s encrypted abilities that take the cyberware of the character to another level. These points can be acquired in either of the game’s two methods.

First, Songbird grants you three Relic points as you commence your first quest in the Phantom Liberty. However, as you progress through the expansion’s main quests, you are granted three additional points to access Relic perks in the skills tree.

CD Projekt RED A Militech Operational Data Terminal in Phantom Liberty.

The second method involves acquiring one Relic point from each Militech Data Terminal, which are like yellow junction boxes, located throughout Dogtown. Similar to Tarot Cards, they are denoted by the Relic emblem (a white R) on your mini-map and will appear when you are near them.

If you are near one, you will also hear a loud beep every couple of seconds. You must approach the terminal to obtain the perk point, where you can download Militech’s operational data, granting you one Relic Point.

All Militech Operational Data Terminal locations

As you proceed through the story and explore the area, you will discover a total of nine data terminals throughout Dogtown. It is advisable to travel to Fast Travel terminals near them and listen for a noisy beep when you are near an Operational Data Terminal, as it can be difficult to locate them.

Here are the locations and Fast Travel points where these terminals can be found:

EBM Petrochem Stadium Terminal: In the market near Stadium Fast Travel point.

Golden Pacific Terminal: Below the overpass near Golden Pacific Fast Travel point.

Terra Cognita Terminal: In the building with “Mercy is for the weak” near Terra Cognita Fast Travel point.

Kress Street Terminal: Left to the Kress Street Fast Travel point.

Luxor High Wellness Spa Terminal: Opposite the glass bridge near the Luxor High Wellness Spa Fast Travel point.

Slider’s Hideout Terminal: Below an underpass near Luxor High Wellness Spa Fast Travel point.

Heavy Hearts Terminal: Top of the Calliente building near the Golden Pacific Fast Travel point.

Longshore Stacks Terminal: In the Longshore Stacks market near Kress Street Fast Travel point

Overpass Data Terminal: Inside the Overpass building behind Heavy Hearts Club near the Golden Pacific Fast Travel Point

These data terminals are hidden in plain sight near the Fast Travel Points, so they are easy to locate. Simply follow the white R on your mini-map and the directions when you are near these locations.

So, there you have it — how to get Relic perk points in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. For more about the expansion, be sure to check our other content and guides:

