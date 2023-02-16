When is Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season Three? Season Two end date

Season Two of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 may have only just started – but there’s already a lot of excitement for Season 3 and what is to come. Here, we run through when that will be and what to expect from the next season of CoD content.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s second season of post-launch content finally dropped on February 15, after weeks of build-up, leaks and player anticipation.

It brought a huge number of changes to both titles, with Ranked Play and Hardcore dropping in the annual instalment, while the battle royale received a new Ashika Island Resurgence map and a host of weapon adjustments.

However, some players are already casting their minds forwards to Season Three, knowing that it promises to be another mammoth update. But when will it come and what can we expect when it does?

As is standard, Activision and their development teams don’t confirm a new season’s start date until much closer to its release.

However, we can use the ongoing season’s Battle Pass to figure out a date. The Season Two Battle Pass went live on February 15 with a 55 day timer – set to expire on 11 April 2023.

We therefore expect Season Three to begin on Tuesday, 11 April 2023 or Wednesday, 12 April 2023.

It’s worth noting that a release date won’t be set in stone until closer to the season’s launch. We saw Season Two delayed by a fortnight to give the development teams more time to perfect the patch and maximize the changes it brought.

MW2 & Warzone 2 Season Three content

So, what can we expect when it does drop? Usually, we’re starved of until leaks and rumors pile up in the weeks preceding.

However, Activision have let players know ahead of time, perhaps to placate complaints over recycled and rehashed content.

They confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 Season Three will finally bring Gunfight – the 2v2 mode that’s been much loved since it dropped in MW2019.

For Warzone 2, they also confirmed that Plunder will be dropping with Season Three and, after huge demand from the player base, a Treyarch-developed Ranked mode.

In short, there’s a lot for players to look forward to, whatever they’re playing.