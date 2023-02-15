All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone 2 Season 2 update

Warzone Season 2 finally delivers the game’s first major weapon balancing update, and Raven Software left no stone unturned.

We learned pretty fast which weapons dominated Al Mazrah. The RPK and Fennec emerged as the go-to loadout with little to no variance. Akimbo pistols also had a short run on top as the most selected secondary weapon, but with customizable perks returning in Season 2, their time in the sun is most likely over.

Sniper Rifles were must-use weapons in Verdansk and shined for a little on Caldera, but it’s been a much different story in Warzone 2. The class no longer one-shot kills enemies if they are fully plated. Despite the classes’ shortcomings, the Signal 50 became a fan-favorite weapon.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, the RPK, Fennec, X13, and Signal 50 all received nerfs in Season 2. Here is everything you need to know about the weapon balance changes made in Warzone 2.

RPK and Fennec finally nerfed in Warzone 2

Activision Warzone 2 Season 2 finally nerfs the RPK.

The RPK should be more in line with other LMGs after the Season 2 update. The weapon received a small reduction in ADS movement speed, reduced mid and long-range damage, reduced damage ranges, and a slower ADS time.

As for the Fennec, the developers decreased its overall and headshot damage and added minimum damage against armor. The Signal 50’s sprint out and movement speed were decreased, as well as a small decrease in bullet velocity and long-range damage. Using Akimbo X13 pistols does less damage.

Article continues after ad

Activision also made a weapon tuning update. The developers stated, “The results of this adjustment will generally be felt as an increase in the overall impact of Attachments, with the effects of Attachment Tuning becoming more significant.”

Warzone Season 2 weapon balance patch notes

Here are the full Season 2 weapon balance patch notes.

Tuning has been enabled for Laser attachments

Tuning Sliders have been updated for numerous attachments

Some beneficial Tuning attribute magnitudes have been increased

Some harmful Tuning attribute magnitudes have been decreased

Season 01 Pro-Tuned Blueprints have received performance adjustments

Assault Rifles

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

M13B Increased damage at mid range Increased upper torso damage



Kastov 762 Small damage reduction Added additional long range damage falloff



Lachmann-556 Increased semi auto rate of fire



M4 Increased semi auto rate of fire



STB 556 Fixed an issue with the Single Tap Mod Magazine attachment which caused the weapon to deal considerably less damage to the upper left leg



Battle Rifles

Lachmann-762 Decreased full auto head and torso damage Increased semi-auto upper torso damage Increased semi auto rate of fire Reduced full auto recoil Increased damage on long range Added minimum damage against armor



FTac Recon Decreased full auto upper torso damage Sped up ads time Reduced full auto recoil Increased close range damage distance Increased lower torso damage multiplier Added minimum damage against armor



SO-14 Increased semi auto rate of fire Increased long range damage Reduced semi-auto headshot damage Added minimum damage against armor



TAQ-V Decreased mid-range damage Increased semi-auto torso damage Reduced semi auto leg damage Decreased full auto head damage Decreased full auto head damage Reduced semi auto rate of fire



Handguns

X13 Auto Reduced damage while using Akimbo Increase lower body damage Increased close range damage Increase damage distances



Launchers

STRELA-P Removed activation distance for projectile Projectile will now explode at any range



RPG-7 Small increase to splash damage amount Small reduction to splash damage range



Light Machine Guns

RPK Small reduction to ADS movement speed Reduced mid and long-range damage Reduced damage ranges Small increase to ADS time



RAAL MG Increased recoil



Marksman Rifles

EBR-14 Reduced long range damage Increased upper torso damage Added minimum damage against armor



LM-S Added minimum damage against armor



TAQ-M Slight increase to rate of fire Increased upper torso damage Added minimum damage against armor



Melee

Increased non-lunging melee damage range, allows Players to hit equipment on the ground with melee while crouched

Melee attacks with non-Melee Weapons will now require three hits to kill a fully armored enemy instead of two

Submachine Guns

Vasznev-9K Reduced mid-to-long range damage

Minibak Reduced damage ranges Reduced lower torso damage at close range Reduced lower body damage at mid to close range Added minimum damage against armor



Fennec 45 Decreased damage overall Decreased headshot damage Added minimum damage against armor



Sniper Rifles

Signal 50 Reduced sprint out speed Reduced movement speed Reduced long range damage Small decrease to bullet velocity



Attachments

Reduced ADS penalty for bipods

Fixed an issue with choke attachments scaling hip spread incorrectly

Be sure to check the full Season 2 patch notes for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to see everything that changed.