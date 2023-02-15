All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone 2 Season 2 update

Warzone Season 2 finally delivers the game’s first major weapon balancing update, and Raven Software left no stone unturned.
We learned pretty fast which weapons dominated Al Mazrah. The RPK and Fennec emerged as the go-to loadout with little to no variance. Akimbo pistols also had a short run on top as the most selected secondary weapon, but with customizable perks returning in Season 2, their time in the sun is most likely over.
Sniper Rifles were must-use weapons in Verdansk and shined for a little on Caldera, but it’s been a much different story in Warzone 2. The class no longer one-shot kills enemies if they are fully plated. Despite the classes’ shortcomings, the Signal 50 became a fan-favorite weapon.
With that in mind, the RPK, Fennec, X13, and Signal 50 all received nerfs in Season 2. Here is everything you need to know about the weapon balance changes made in Warzone 2.
RPK and Fennec finally nerfed in Warzone 2
The RPK should be more in line with other LMGs after the Season 2 update. The weapon received a small reduction in ADS movement speed, reduced mid and long-range damage, reduced damage ranges, and a slower ADS time.
As for the Fennec, the developers decreased its overall and headshot damage and added minimum damage against armor. The Signal 50’s sprint out and movement speed were decreased, as well as a small decrease in bullet velocity and long-range damage. Using Akimbo X13 pistols does less damage.
Activision also made a weapon tuning update. The developers stated, “The results of this adjustment will generally be felt as an increase in the overall impact of Attachments, with the effects of Attachment Tuning becoming more significant.”
Warzone Season 2 weapon balance patch notes
Here are the full Season 2 weapon balance patch notes.
- Tuning has been enabled for Laser attachments
- Tuning Sliders have been updated for numerous attachments
- Some beneficial Tuning attribute magnitudes have been increased
- Some harmful Tuning attribute magnitudes have been decreased
- Season 01 Pro-Tuned Blueprints have received performance adjustments
Assault Rifles
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- M13B
- Increased damage at mid range
- Increased upper torso damage
- Kastov 762
- Small damage reduction
- Added additional long range damage falloff
- Lachmann-556
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- M4
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- STB 556
- Fixed an issue with the Single Tap Mod Magazine attachment which caused the weapon to deal considerably less damage to the upper left leg
Battle Rifles
- Lachmann-762
- Decreased full auto head and torso damage
- Increased semi-auto upper torso damage
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- Reduced full auto recoil
- Increased damage on long range
- Added minimum damage against armor
- FTac Recon
- Decreased full auto upper torso damage
- Sped up ads time
- Reduced full auto recoil
- Increased close range damage distance
- Increased lower torso damage multiplier
- Added minimum damage against armor
- SO-14
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- Increased long range damage
- Reduced semi-auto headshot damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
- TAQ-V
- Decreased mid-range damage
- Increased semi-auto torso damage
- Reduced semi auto leg damage
- Decreased full auto head damage
- Decreased full auto head damage
- Reduced semi auto rate of fire
Handguns
- X13 Auto
- Reduced damage while using Akimbo
- Increase lower body damage
- Increased close range damage
- Increase damage distances
Launchers
- STRELA-P
- Removed activation distance for projectile
- Projectile will now explode at any range
- RPG-7
- Small increase to splash damage amount
- Small reduction to splash damage range
Light Machine Guns
- RPK
- Small reduction to ADS movement speed
- Reduced mid and long-range damage
- Reduced damage ranges
- Small increase to ADS time
- RAAL MG
- Increased recoil
Marksman Rifles
- EBR-14
- Reduced long range damage
- Increased upper torso damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
- LM-S
- Added minimum damage against armor
- TAQ-M
- Slight increase to rate of fire
- Increased upper torso damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
Melee
- Increased non-lunging melee damage range, allows Players to hit equipment on the ground with melee while crouched
- Melee attacks with non-Melee Weapons will now require three hits to kill a fully armored enemy instead of two
Submachine Guns
- Vasznev-9K
- Reduced mid-to-long range damage
- Minibak
- Reduced damage ranges
- Reduced lower torso damage at close range
- Reduced lower body damage at mid to close range
- Added minimum damage against armor
- Fennec 45
- Decreased damage overall
- Decreased headshot damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
Sniper Rifles
- Signal 50
- Reduced sprint out speed
- Reduced movement speed
- Reduced long range damage
- Small decrease to bullet velocity
Attachments
- Reduced ADS penalty for bipods
- Fixed an issue with choke attachments scaling hip spread incorrectly
Be sure to check the full Season 2 patch notes for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to see everything that changed.